12 Types Of Dipping Sauces For Sushi

Finely crafted sushi is nothing short of a masterpiece — a delightful fusion of flavors and textures to tantalize the tastebuds. But, the secret sauce (quite literally) between your plate and your eager tastebuds can elevate your sushi experience to unprecedented heights.

Whether you dip, drizzle, or dunk, a sauce can bring out the best in your sushi. At times rebellious, a tangy sauce like ponzu can gracefully disrupt the flavor balance in exciting ways with contrasting, sour tones. Or, something with mineral depth, such as white soy sauce, can partner with fish for a harmonious duet that doubles down on the traditional characteristics of sushi. And don't forget mouthfeel. Something such as chili crisp can play with the texture, introducing a bit of crunchiness that transmutes each bite to a new sensation.

A note before we dive in: If you're trying high-end omakase dining where the chef's skills guide your meal, asking for extra soy sauce might not be the norm. But for those delightful sushi-making experiments at home or when you're enjoying take-out, you're in for a treat. These salty, sweet, spicy, and savory accompaniments can easily turn your regular sushi night into something gourmet-worthy.