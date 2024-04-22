Charred Avocado Hand Rolls Recipe

Making sushi at home is one of the more rewarding culinary projects you can take on. Sushi is notoriously pricey and can be hard to find depending on where you live. Many grocery stores these days carry plastic trays of cold-prepared avocado and cucumber sushi, but these can leave a bit to be desired. Once you've mastered the art of making it yourself, you can whip up a fresh and tasty batch whenever the mood strikes. If the idea of handling raw fish seems a bit daunting to you, preparing a vegetable sushi recipe is a great place to start. You can take things to the next level without learning a whole new skill set by trying your hand at these easy and delicious vegetable hand rolls.

What makes this veggie sushi handroll special is that we char ripe slices of avocado to add a smoky layer of flavor. Then we marinate them in a tangy yuzu ponzu sauce for a brightness and complexity that goes well with crunchy raw micro greens and slices of crisp cucumber. "Charring the sushi and then marinating it in a flavorful sauce adds a bunch of flavor to the avocado and gives the roll a bit more depth," says recipe developer Taylor Murray.