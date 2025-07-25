How To Eat A Papaya: The Best Ways To Cut And Use The Tropical Fruit

With their refreshing yet creamy texture and subtle sweetness, papayas are wonderfully versatile fruits that can fit into a range of sweet and savory dishes. There are a few different approaches you can take to preparing a whole papaya. We're focusing on ripe papayas here, which have tender, vibrant orange flesh. Green papayas, on the other hand, are not fully ripened and have a firmer texture that's better suited for julienning (and are great in a Thai salad).

Once you've selected a perfectly ripe papaya at the store, it's time to get to work. We highlighted three key prep methods, all of which are super quick and easy to execute. With the tough outer skin and seeds discarded, you can slice, dice, or scoop to create uniform chunks, half-moon shapes, or balls. Just follow the simple steps below, and you'll be tucking into that sunny papaya flesh in no time.