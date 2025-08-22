This Bell Pepper Color Has The Most Nutrients

Have you ever stood in the produce aisle wondering whether to toss red, yellow, orange, or green bell peppers in your grocery cart? They may look similar, but each color comes with its own unique nutrient profile — and yes, one stands out from the rest. It may come as a surprise, but all bell peppers are actually the same exact vegetable (or technically a fruit), but it changes colors as it ripens. It starts off green and then transitions through yellow and orange, and finally to red. That ripening process is not simply a fun aesthetic. It significantly boosts the nutritional value as it evolves through the rainbow journey. As for which one packs the mega nutrient punch, it's unmistakably the red bell pepper, sometimes referred to as a sweet red pepper.

In fact, that bright-red beauty carries nearly 11 times more beta-carotene and 1.5 times more vitamin C than its green counterpart. It also harbors more vitamin C than what's often considered the citrus C-queen, oranges. A single cup of diced bell peppers carries 190 milligrms of vitamin C, 3 times more than an standard medium-sized orange. Bell peppers are also full of antioxidants, such as lutein and zeaxanthin, and again, the riper the pepper (red versus green), the higher the antioxidant content. Consequently, all those things combined mean that the riper, more colorful red bell pepper gives your immune system a big boost, supports good vision, skin, and brain health, and much more. Plus, there's another big bonus: The reds are bursting with extra sweetness from longer ripening.