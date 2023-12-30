24 Bell Pepper Recipes We Can't Get Enough Of
The humble bell pepper, technically a fruit — though treated like a vegetable — doesn't get enough love, in our opinion. Aside from a few dishes like stuffed peppers or peppers and onions, bell peppers don't have a designated place in the culinary world, much less in the spotlight. However, bell peppers are much more versatile than they might initially seem, serving as whole vessels for entire meals or adding a nice crunch and brightness as a supporting player in quiche. We appreciate the neutral flavor that bell peppers bring to the table because this quality allows you to sneak them into just about any dish — and they won't clash with other ingredients.
If you're tired of watching those bell peppers slowly wilt in your produce drawer week after week, our best bell pepper recipes will help ensure you finally put those peppers to good use. Sure, you'll find the expected stuffed peppers recipe on this list, but you'll also find so much more — everything from skillets to soup to pasta to bell pepper dip. You can slice them thin, chop them into chunks, blend them into a puree, and eat them raw or cooked. Bell peppers are the bright, crisp culinary gift that keeps on giving, and it's time they get the proper respect they deserve.
1. Stuffed Pepper Skillet
Stuffed peppers are an easy dish to make — but they can get pretty messy when it comes time to do the stuffing part. This easy stuffed pepper skillet recipe removes any of the mess involved with the classic dish, and as a bonus, you'll build the whole meal in one skillet.
You can count on finding the typical stuffed pepper ingredients in this recipe: Bell peppers blend seamlessly into a mixture that contains beef, onion, tomatoes, rice, and some pinto beans. Finally, a sprinkle of Mexican cheese helps tie this savory skillet together.
Recipe: Stuffed Pepper Skillet
2. Muhammara (Middle Eastern Roasted Red Pepper Dip)
Chickpeas make up the bulk of hummus, eggplant makes up the bulk of baba ganoush, and red bell peppers make up the bulk of this muhammara dip recipe. To make it, roast the red peppers before blending them into a dip with garlic, walnuts, breadcrumbs, tomato paste, spices, and some pomegranate molasses for added sweetness.
Naturally, this muhammara pairs well alongside dip favorites like pita bread or crackers. However, you also can't go wrong by smearing some red pepper dip onto a sandwich or pairing it with a side of raw veggies.
3. Quinoa Stuffed Peppers
It's common to find recipes for stuffed peppers that call for being filled with rice, but why not incorporate other grains into the mix? This recipe switches things up by stuffing bell peppers with a mixture of quinoa, tomatoes, and black beans. Not only is it delicious, but it's also completely vegetarian.
You can top these peppers off with just about anything you'd like, though we'd recommend a healthy dollop of guacamole to add some richness to an otherwise veggie-forward dish. A final garnish of cilantro helps bring everything together and adds to its subtle Tex-Mex influence.
Recipe: Quinoa Stuffed Peppers
4. Chicken Sausage and Bell Pepper Pasta
This chicken sausage and bell pepper pasta recipe proves that bell peppers can shine in comforting dishes. This pasta recipe incorporates rotini noodles, a savory and creamy sauce, chicken sausage, and sliced green and red bell peppers for the perfect touch of veggies without going overboard.
Perfect for busy weeknights, you can have this pasta on the dinner table in only 30 minutes. Since the dish essentially covers all the nutritional bases with protein, carbs, and vegetables, you don't need a side dish, though a simple salad would help contrast all of the creamy goodness.
5. Hearty Red Pepper Soup
The beauty of a blended soup is that you can pack a vast amount of veggies in without the finished dish feeling or tasting excessive. This red pepper soup incorporates a mixture of red bell peppers, onion, zucchini, and sun-dried tomatoes. Coriander, cumin, and smoked paprika give it some flavor, and coconut milk provides a creamy (and plant-based) base.
Ideal for chilly winter evenings, our red pepper soup recipe is great when served on its own, though parsley and red pepper flakes make for tasty finishing garnishes. Be sure to have plenty of crusty bread on hand for dipping.
Recipe: Hearty Red Pepper Soup
6. Italian-Style Vegetarian Stuffed Peppers
Vegetarians everywhere can rejoice over this Italian-style stuffed peppers recipe; there's not a single morsel of ground beef, turkey, or chicken to be found. Instead, this recipe relies on plant-based goodies to make a nourishing meal, including farro, mushrooms, chickpeas, and, of course, the bell peppers that serve as the vehicle for the whole dish.
The Italian-style aspect of this recipe comes from a quick and easy pesto that tops off your vegetarian peppers. Stick with just the pesto if you want to keep these dairy-free. Otherwise, you could sprinkle on some parmesan cheese for a nice finishing touch.
7. Spicy Chicago-Style Giardiniera
Giardiniera is a classic pickled vegetable mix that typically consists of peppers, carrots, celery, and possibly some cauliflower. This spicy Chicago-style version includes all of the above, resulting in a hot, tangy mixture that begs to join your Italian beef sandwich or hot dog.
Since making homemade giardiniera involves pickling the vegetables, wait at least 24 hours for everything to marinate properly. Once that time is up, however, your spicy veggie mix will be ready to rumble — and will keep in the fridge for up to two weeks.
Recipe: Spicy Chicago-Style Giardiniera
8. Roasted Squash and Pepper Wraps
You can put nearly anything into a tortilla, fold it up, and call it a wrap. This offers a level of opportunity that may seem daunting to some, but we appreciate the potential for creativity. Our roasted squash and peppers wrap recipe certainly checks the creativity box — and it also happens to check boxes for nourishing, vegetarian meals.
Ideal for those days when you have a little extra time to prepare lunch, these wraps are hearty and delicious. Of course, squash and bell peppers don't play alone; lettuce, avocado, cheese, and a cilantro sour cream sauce help balance out these tasty wraps.
Recipe: Roasted Squash and Peppers Wrap
9. Stuffed Pepper Soup
The only thing better than stuffed peppers in their original form is this humble dish served as an easy soup recipe. Our stuffed pepper soup features the same goodies the classic meal encompasses but in a warming, slurp-able format. From the ground beef to the rice to the bell peppers themselves, this soup is simple to make — and will most definitely fill you right up.
Believe it or not, you only need nine ingredients to make this soup. However, you may need a few more if you want to add final garnishes; options like pico de gallo, cilantro, or shredded cheese are purely optional.
Recipe: Stuffed Pepper Soup
10. Spicy Chinese Pepper Steak
If your go-to Chinese takeout order is beef and broccoli, you'll want to try this spicy Chinese pepper steak recipe. No, there isn't any broccoli to be found here, but bell peppers fill the void quite nicely, pairing seamlessly alongside tender flank steak.
While peppers and steak make up the bulk of the dish, the true star of the show is the savory sauce, consisting of soy sauce, beef broth, ginger, garlic, and a little bit of sugar. The final addition of a hot chile helps ensure that this dish lives up to its spicy namesake.
Recipe: Spicy Chinese Pepper Steak
11. Feta and Orzo-Stuffed Peppers
There are truly no rules for what you can stuff into a bell pepper. Some recipes keep it simple and opt for a mixture of ground beef and vegetables. This feta and orzo-stuffed peppers recipe switches things up, offering a refreshing Mediterranean flair thanks to feta cheese, cherry tomatoes, and Kalamata olives.
A big perk to this recipe is that the cooking time is pretty minimal. You'll halve and roast the peppers before stuffing them; after you add the stuffing, they are ready to serve immediately.
Recipe: Feta and Orzo-Stuffed Peppers
12. Sizzling Steak Fajitas
There's nothing better than ordering fajitas at a Mexican restaurant and hearing the sizzle as they come your way — but you don't need the restaurant part to enjoy the sizzling fajitas part. This simple recipe features classic steak fajitas alongside sauteed onion and bell peppers; its tried and true formula consistently yields delicious results every time.
When it comes to serving your fajitas, you can't go wrong with flour tortillas as the base and some sliced avocado on top. A dollop of sour cream and, optionally, a fresh squeeze of lime juice will complete the easy weeknight meal.
Recipe: Sizzling Steak Fajitas
13. 1-Pot Rasta Pasta
Fans of Jamaican cuisine will want to add this rasta pasta recipe to their dinner repertoire. Not only is this meal chock-full of creamy, savory, spiced goodness, but it also comes together in a single pan.
Rasta pasta uses rotini pasta as the base, chicken as the protein, and bell peppers as the vegetable addition — but the real star of this recipe is the marinade. Unlike many other chicken marinades, this one incorporates an abundance of spices like cinnamon, allspice, nutmeg, and cloves, adding warmth and depth to the meat that simply can't be beaten.
Recipe: 1-Pot Rasta Pasta
14. Creamy Cajun Pasta
It doesn't take much to add an irresistible Cajun flair to your pasta; a little bit of Cajun seasoning goes a long way in adding smoky, subtly spicy, peppery goodness to nearly any meal. Our creamy Cajun pasta recipe puts the beloved seasoning blend to good use alongside penne pasta, chicken, and bell peppers to create a well-rounded and decadent meal.
Though this pasta looks impressive — and perhaps even time-consuming — at first glance, it's a great meal to whip up after a long, busy day. Ready to go in less than 30 minutes, Cajun pasta pairs well with crusty bread or a bright, leafy salad, depending on your mood.
Recipe: Creamy Cajun Pasta
15. Sausage Burgers with Peppers and Onions
Bell peppers may seem somewhat of an unconventional burger topping, but when this ingredient is paired with sauteed onions, including them starts making sense. This dynamic duo fits in perfectly with their pal, sausage; in burger form, the combination of flavors makes an unexpected — but welcome — take on the classic sandwich.
While these burgers differ in flavor from traditional beef ones, the process of making them is mostly the same. Combine ground sausage with seasonings like oregano, thyme, and smoked paprika, then cook them on a grill. Meanwhile, the peppers and onions will saute in a skillet on the stovetop, and once all components are ready, stack them onto a burger bun and dig in.
16. Spicy Chicken Fajitas
If you're tired of beef or shrimp fajitas, perhaps our spicy chicken fajitas recipe can help bring some zing back into your dinner routine. Sliced chicken breast serves as the base of this dish, and smoked paprika, ancho chili powder, cayenne pepper, and cumin help pack in plenty of smoky, spicy flavors.
Of course, no fajitas would be complete without the peppers and onions — and this recipe leans into spiciness even further by including sliced jalapeños in the mix. Once everything is sauteed to perfection, all that's left to do is pile all your favorite toppings onto a flour tortilla.
Recipe: Spicy Chicken Fajitas
17. Fire-Roasted Shakshuka
Switch up your brunch routine with this fire-roasted shakshuka recipe, which features poached eggs amidst a sea of saucy tomatoes, bell peppers, and onion. The fire-roasted aspect comes in the form of fire-roasted diced tomatoes, though you could easily use regular canned diced tomatoes and yield an equally delicious (albeit less smoky) shakshuka.
Perfect for pairing with toast, shakshuka is in the running for the most dippable entrée out there. The tomatoey sauce offers plenty of dipping opportunities, and perfectly poached egg yolks practically beg for a side of bread.
Recipe: Fire-Roasted Shakshuka
18. Grilled Veggie Grilled Pizza
You get a two-for-one special with this grilled veggie grilled pizza recipe. It's perfect for those who love pizza but are looking for a way to lighten it up a bit. Plus, vegetarians and meat-eaters will love this grilled pizza. The recipe boasts an impressive collection of toppings, including Chinese eggplant, zucchini, red bell pepper, mushrooms, grape tomatoes, and artichoke hearts.
While the long list of veggies may make you think there's a daunting amount of prep work ahead, you can breathe a sigh of relief because you don't have to make pizza dough from scratch. Store-bought will work fine, so your attention can fall solely on chopping and grilling up all the vegetables instead.
Recipe: Grilled Veggie Grilled Pizza
19. Gemista (Stuffed Peppers)
Gemista is a Greek stuffed vegetable dish that doesn't only involve bell peppers; tomatoes, zucchini, or eggplant can get in on the fun, too. That said, bell peppers are a common choice for gemista, as they hold their shape well when stuffed with a hearty filling. The filling in this gemista recipe consists of ground beef, zucchini, carrots, onion, and rice, making for an extra nourishing take on the stuffed peppers we know and love.
There's a lot to love about this recipe, especially if you're looking for a meal that will feed a family of four come dinner time, though you will need to plan a bit to ensure plenty of cooking time. Though nothing is particularly challenging about this recipe, it does require a hefty amount of cooking time so your stuffed peppers and tomatoes have ample opportunity to become perfectly roasted and tender.
Recipe: Gemista (Stuffed Peppers)
20. Spicy Beef Fajita Burger
Fans of burgers and fajitas can rejoice thanks to this recipe, which combines each dish into one cohesive sandwich. For starters, you have a classic beef patty as the base with a Tex-Mex twist from fajita seasoning.
But why stop there? This burger becomes even more reminiscent of the classic sizzling dish thanks to a sauteed topping of bell pepper and onion and a fajita seasoning-infused sour cream spread. Piled high onto a burger bun, this is one variation on the classic American burger you'll want to incorporate into your dinner routine more often.
Recipe: Spicy Beef Fajita Burger
21. Smoky Romesco Sauce
Smoky and subtly tangy, this romesco sauce pairs well with practically any savory food. You could take a classic route by pairing it with fish, or think outside the box and use it as a pasta sauce, drizzle some onto roasted vegetables, or use it as a condiment for dunking the ultimate grilled cheese sandwich.
Whichever way you end up using this romesco sauce, there's no doubt you'll enjoy the ease of making it. Bell peppers and tomatoes make up the bulk of the sauce, while a few other pantry staples — including olive oil, smoked paprika, and sherry vinegar — help round out the flavors and elevate this beyond the typical tomato-based sauce.
Recipe: Smoky Romesco Sauce
22. Venison Fajitas
There are some proteins you probably expect to find in fajitas — beef, chicken, and maybe even fish — but it's safe to say venison is likely not the first meat to come to mind. Nonetheless, venison does make for a tasty protein option for fajitas; the earthy and robust meat pairs well alongside more neutral additions like onions and bell peppers.
Since you want the venison to shine, it's a good idea to go easy with other fajita toppings when making this recipe. Of course, a dollop of sour cream and a sprinkle of cheese never hurt anyone.
Recipe: Venison Fajitas
23. Egg White Breakfast Cups
Move over, Starbucks — these egg white breakfast cups are here to give the popular coffee chain's sous vide egg bites a run for their money. Ideal for chaotic mornings when you need a quick, easy, grab-and-go breakfast option, egg white bites are here to save the day.
While these little egg cups primarily consist of fluffy egg whites, chopped tomato, bell pepper, and spinach give them a nutritional boost. The prep work couldn't be easier: Combine everything in a bowl, pour the egg mixture into a greased muffin pan, and let the oven take over so you can focus on getting your kids out the door in time.
Recipe: Egg White Breakfast Cups
24. Loaded Vegetarian Quiche
There's no denying it: Quiche is the ultimate brunch entrée. If the goal is to impress your friends with a homemade spread, make this loaded vegetarian quiche the star of the show. How loaded are we talking? Well, you've got an eggy base infused with mushrooms, red bell pepper, zucchini, and onion — so it's definitely veggie-loaded.
Since this is a vegetarian dish, you may choose to serve breakfast sausage or bacon on the side. Of course, you could stay true to the vegetarian theme and opt for a leafy green salad or fresh fruit as a side option instead.
Recipe: Loaded Vegetarian Quiche