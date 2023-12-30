24 Bell Pepper Recipes We Can't Get Enough Of

The humble bell pepper, technically a fruit — though treated like a vegetable — doesn't get enough love, in our opinion. Aside from a few dishes like stuffed peppers or peppers and onions, bell peppers don't have a designated place in the culinary world, much less in the spotlight. However, bell peppers are much more versatile than they might initially seem, serving as whole vessels for entire meals or adding a nice crunch and brightness as a supporting player in quiche. We appreciate the neutral flavor that bell peppers bring to the table because this quality allows you to sneak them into just about any dish — and they won't clash with other ingredients.

If you're tired of watching those bell peppers slowly wilt in your produce drawer week after week, our best bell pepper recipes will help ensure you finally put those peppers to good use. Sure, you'll find the expected stuffed peppers recipe on this list, but you'll also find so much more — everything from skillets to soup to pasta to bell pepper dip. You can slice them thin, chop them into chunks, blend them into a puree, and eat them raw or cooked. Bell peppers are the bright, crisp culinary gift that keeps on giving, and it's time they get the proper respect they deserve.