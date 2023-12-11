Add Fajita Seasoning To Your Burgers For A Tex-Mex Twist

The best part about burgers, other than how delicious they taste, might be how easily you can customize them with a variety of seasonings and toppings. There are countless ways to switch up a classic hamburger, but if you appreciate foods with Tex-Mex flair, add fajita seasoning to your next batch of burgers. For some inspiration, check out our recipe for spicy beef fajita burgers from Tasting Table recipe developer Jennine Rye.

In our recipe, Rye seasons the patties with a blend of fajita seasoning and spices like chili flakes, onion and garlic powders, salt, and black pepper for Tex-Mex-inspired flavors. She also swaps boring ketchup or mustard with a sauce that combines mayo and sour cream with more fajita seasoning, onion powder, freshly chopped coriander, and lime juice for a touch of acidity. The recipe also adds sautéed bell peppers and onions as toppings, which are usually served with a dish of traditional fajitas, combined with cheddar cheese for sharpness. We're obviously partial to our recipe for this style of burgers, but you can use a variety of other fajita seasonings and toppings to lean into the Tex-Mex flavors even more.