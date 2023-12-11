Add Fajita Seasoning To Your Burgers For A Tex-Mex Twist
The best part about burgers, other than how delicious they taste, might be how easily you can customize them with a variety of seasonings and toppings. There are countless ways to switch up a classic hamburger, but if you appreciate foods with Tex-Mex flair, add fajita seasoning to your next batch of burgers. For some inspiration, check out our recipe for spicy beef fajita burgers from Tasting Table recipe developer Jennine Rye.
In our recipe, Rye seasons the patties with a blend of fajita seasoning and spices like chili flakes, onion and garlic powders, salt, and black pepper for Tex-Mex-inspired flavors. She also swaps boring ketchup or mustard with a sauce that combines mayo and sour cream with more fajita seasoning, onion powder, freshly chopped coriander, and lime juice for a touch of acidity. The recipe also adds sautéed bell peppers and onions as toppings, which are usually served with a dish of traditional fajitas, combined with cheddar cheese for sharpness. We're obviously partial to our recipe for this style of burgers, but you can use a variety of other fajita seasonings and toppings to lean into the Tex-Mex flavors even more.
Making burgers with a Tex-Mex twist
Fajita seasoning commonly consists of a blend of spices like paprika, ground cumin, cayenne pepper, garlic, onion, and chili powders. Though many home cooks probably already have these seasonings on hand, it's hard to beat a premade blend, but don't let us stop you from pulling these spices out to make your own. You can swap in smoked paprika for smokiness, a touch of sugar for balance, or a dash of dried oregano. There are many store-bought blends of fajita seasonings from brands like McCormick and Ortega, so you can grab a packet off the shelf to make these burgers even easier. Either way, our recipe calls for a single tablespoon of fajita seasoning for six burgers, but you can step it up if you prefer a bolder flavor.
To add more Tex-Mex flavor, get creative with your burger toppings. Spoonfuls of guacamole or slices of avocado are an obvious choice to add creaminess to the spicy burger. You can swap the sautéed peppers and onions in our recipe for salsa to add tomato flavors and spice. We also think sliced jalapeños, pickled red onions, chipotle mayonnaise (we have a recipe for a vegan version), a garnish of cilantro, or a dash of your favorite hot sauce are all delicious toppings. For the cheese, swap the cheddar for pepper jack cheese for more spice, or use shredded fresh mozzarella if you need something to tone down the spice.