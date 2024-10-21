15 Mistakes To Avoid When Cooking Red Bell Peppers

In the produce section of the grocery store, it's your job to sift through the shelves of fruits and vegetables to find the best selection for your needs. For most produce, it is important to use your senses to inspect something before you put it in your cart. Shopping for the perfect red bell peppers is no different.

The first sense to utilize is sight. Petranka Atanasova advises paying attention to the color of the pepper and the stem, saying it's best to look for a deep red color and smooth, glossy skin on the pepper, as well as a stem that looks green and fresh. This might be the first step you take since the vibrancy of the peppers will likely catch your eye. Next, you are going to want to both look and feel for any imperfections on the pepper. "Avoid any peppers with soft spots or wrinkles as this can indicate that they're not fresh," Atanasova adds, noting that peppers should instead feel firm and heavy for their size.

It is important to note how a red bell pepper looks and feels because it could reveal signs that it is either over- or under-ripe. In addition to these tips, Brian Theis notes that, while a wrinkly pepper isn't necessarily inedible, it will not be as crisp as one might prefer — making it less satisfying to eat raw. Meanwhile, unripe red bell peppers (which may have a greener hue) are to be avoided if you have a specific recipe in mind, because they will be more bitter than expected.