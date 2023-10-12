3 Popular Ways To Cut Bell Peppers And How To Best Use Them

Bell peppers are a versatile fruit (that's right — not a vegetable) that are delicious in a variety of dishes from an omelet to stir fry. The crunchy and colorful vegetables add both flavor and texture to any dish they're added to. They also have a lot of health benefits, because they're high in nutrients like vitamin C, vitamin K, and potassium. Bell peppers come in different colors like green, red, yellow, or orange, but no matter what variety, it's important to know how to cut them to match the recipe.

That's because unless stuffed peppers are on tonight's menu, you'll need to dice the peppers, cut them into strips, or make rings. For all of the methods, it's important to remove the veins and seeds from inside the pepper. A spoon is an easy hack to scoop out the insides of the pepper — just be careful not to remove too much of the flesh. You can also go the traditional route and use a knife. Before we get into the different ways to cut bell peppers, grab your sharpest knife and a sturdy cutting board to make it easier.