The Make-Ahead Ginger Wellness Shots You'll Want For Every Sore Throat

On the days you feel crummy, you won't have the energy to create any elixirs or health-supporting concoctions — which is all the more reason why you should act preemptively. You can prepare an immunity-boosting ginger shot to put back the next time a whisper of any illness strikes by following wellness coach, Miriam Hahn's recipe for ginger root wellness shots. The feel-good recipe requires only two ingredients and can be made ahead of time.

Though the actual effort you'll have to put into these is fairly negligible — requiring the simple, yet meticulous task of peeling ginger and juicing at least six lemons — the day will come that you'll be glad you have them prepped. You can adjust the ratio of these two ingredients to suit your palate, adding more ginger for more spiciness and more lemon juice for tartness along with extra vitamin C. Then, simply add the two to your blender.

Blended until smooth, you're free to pour yourself a wellness shot to take fresh. Whatever you don't take can then be poured into ice cube trays and left in the freezer. They'll need several hours to set. When they are, you'll have and ingredient you can use to make warming, ginger-lemon tonics that you can enjoy all year round.