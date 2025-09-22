The Make-Ahead Ginger Wellness Shots You'll Want For Every Sore Throat
On the days you feel crummy, you won't have the energy to create any elixirs or health-supporting concoctions — which is all the more reason why you should act preemptively. You can prepare an immunity-boosting ginger shot to put back the next time a whisper of any illness strikes by following wellness coach, Miriam Hahn's recipe for ginger root wellness shots. The feel-good recipe requires only two ingredients and can be made ahead of time.
Though the actual effort you'll have to put into these is fairly negligible — requiring the simple, yet meticulous task of peeling ginger and juicing at least six lemons — the day will come that you'll be glad you have them prepped. You can adjust the ratio of these two ingredients to suit your palate, adding more ginger for more spiciness and more lemon juice for tartness along with extra vitamin C. Then, simply add the two to your blender.
Blended until smooth, you're free to pour yourself a wellness shot to take fresh. Whatever you don't take can then be poured into ice cube trays and left in the freezer. They'll need several hours to set. When they are, you'll have and ingredient you can use to make warming, ginger-lemon tonics that you can enjoy all year round.
Plan ahead for sluggish days
Once frozen, these lemon-ginger cubes can be snuck into all kinds of recipes to keep sickness at bay. For a cool, summer refresher, you can use the lemon-ginger cubes to flavor soda water or ginger beer. You may also find yourself sneaking the frozen cubes into glasses of iced tea. Another idea could be to add one to Jenine Rye's cool and refreshing summer green smoothies in the mornings. Paired with other superfoods such as avocado, spinach, and spirulina, the lemon-ginger cube will lend this go-to breakfast beverage a nice, subtle heat along with some extra immune-boosting benefits.
These lemon-ginger cubes are also sure to come in extra handy in those colder months of the year, when you're much more likely to wake up with a cold or the flu. Simply slip one into a mug filled with hot water, and you'll have a fresh wellness tea ready for you in a matter of minutes. A spoonful of honey stirred in will add a gentle sweetness to the tea while soothing any sore throat you may have woken up with that day. Served the added warm aroma of a cinnamon stick or clove for garnish, your immune system won't just be thanking you, but your taste buds too.