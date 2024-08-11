The 3 Ingredient Ginger-Lemon Tonic You Can Enjoy Year Round

If you've tried ginger root wellness shots, it's time to carry the ingredients into a more substantial beverage. Whether you've found yourself slinging drinks at a summer barbecue or are catering to friends who crashed your winter ski rental, a simple drink with ginger and lemon juice couldn't be easier to put together. Ginger has been used for millennia, and its warm, zingy flavor profile can be complemented by the punch of lemon to yield a refreshing combination that can be made to serve either hot or cold.

Combine freshly-squeezed lemon juice with slices of fresh ginger and top with tonic or soda water for a cold, fizzy beverage that is ideal for backyard picnics. Turn the collection of ingredients into a boozier lane with splashes of vodka or gin. Whether made to be alcoholic or teetotaling, these simple, sparkly drinks can be garnished with sprigs of rosemary or mint, slices of lemon, or pieces of candied ginger.