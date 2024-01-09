Zingy Honey Almond Nougat With Lemon And Ginger Recipe

There's no shortage of sweet treats to make if you're entertaining guests or looking for a way to satisfy your sweet tooth. Cakes, cookies, pies, and more are all regular favorites that we love to make, but sometimes we're in the mood to experiment. Tasting Table recipe developer Rika Hoffman shares this zingy honey almond nougat with lemon and ginger recipe that hits the spot. Perfectly chewable with a sweet flavor complemented by the tart lemon and spicy ginger, it's exactly what we're looking for to round out the holiday treats.

Hoffman loves how easy it is to customize this recipe, which makes it versatile to serve as a mid-morning snack or post-feast dessert. "Nougat is highly shareable and lasts for weeks," she says. Hoffman also offers an excellent idea for last-minute gifting: "Wrap cubes of it in parchment paper and tie them up with ribbon — these tiny parcels make for a cute, homemade gift that's perfect for the holiday season!"