Zingy Honey Almond Nougat With Lemon And Ginger Recipe
There's no shortage of sweet treats to make if you're entertaining guests or looking for a way to satisfy your sweet tooth. Cakes, cookies, pies, and more are all regular favorites that we love to make, but sometimes we're in the mood to experiment. Tasting Table recipe developer Rika Hoffman shares this zingy honey almond nougat with lemon and ginger recipe that hits the spot. Perfectly chewable with a sweet flavor complemented by the tart lemon and spicy ginger, it's exactly what we're looking for to round out the holiday treats.
Hoffman loves how easy it is to customize this recipe, which makes it versatile to serve as a mid-morning snack or post-feast dessert. "Nougat is highly shareable and lasts for weeks," she says. Hoffman also offers an excellent idea for last-minute gifting: "Wrap cubes of it in parchment paper and tie them up with ribbon — these tiny parcels make for a cute, homemade gift that's perfect for the holiday season!"
Gather the ingredients for this zingy honey almond nougat with lemon and ginger
For this recipe, pick up some sheets of edible wafer paper, large eggs (you only need the whites), honey, vanilla extract, salt, whole roasted almonds, crystallized ginger, and candied lemon peel.
Step 1: Prep wafer paper
Cut two pieces of edible wafer paper to fit the bottom of an 8x7- or 8x8-inch pan. Alternatively, line the pan with parchment paper.
Step 2: Whisk the eggs
Whisk egg whites until they form firm peaks.
Step 3: Heat the honey
Warm the honey on medium-low heat in a large mixing bowl set over a saucepan filled with a couple inches of water (or, use a double boiler).
Step 4: Add the eggs
Incorporate the whisked egg whites into the honey with a wooden spoon or whisk.
Step 5: Add vanilla
Add vanilla extract and salt.
Step 6: Keep stirring
Stir constantly with a wooden spoon for about 1 hour over medium-low heat. The mixture should be thick, glossy, and stiff enough that trails of ribbons that drip from the spoon hold their shape.
Step 7: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 350 F.
Step 8: Toast the almonds
After the nougat mixture has been cooking for 45 minutes, toast the almonds in the oven for 15 minutes.
Step 9: Test nougat consistency
To test that the nougat is firm enough, dip a small spoonful of the mixture into cold water. It should hold together. If the mixture is too soft or dissolves, continue cooking it over medium-low heat.
Step 10: Mix in add-ins
Add toasted almonds, crystallized ginger, and candied lemon to the mixture. Continue cooking and stirring for 5–10 more minutes.
Step 11: Transfer nougat to a tin
Pour the nougat into the wafer paper-lined baking tin. Even out the mixture with a spoon or spatula and cover it with the second piece of wafer paper. Smooth down the wafer paper.
Step 12: Cool and cut
Cool for a couple hours, then cut using a knife, wiping the blade with oil occasionally to prevent sticking.
Step 13: Serve and wrap leftovers
Keep the nougat tightly wrapped in parchment paper or plastic wrap and store in a cool place.
How can you customize this zingy honey almond nougat with lemon and ginger recipe?
One advantage of this recipe that Hoffman notes is that "the base of this recipe uses simple pantry ingredients: just honey, eggs, and nuts (all relatively shelf-stable ingredients)." However, you can experiment in many ways from the basic foundation. "I love how customizable it is, so if ginger and lemon don't sound appealing, just sub them out for other dried fruit, nuts, or even chocolate!" Hoffman says. "Personally, I haven't yet experimented with other mix-ins, but this recipe is a highly adaptable base."
While your mind may have started wandering toward your favorite ingredients, Hoffman has plenty of suggestions to try out: "A variety of add-ins can be used, such as pistachio, hazelnuts, walnuts, and others — [nougat is] similar to biscotti in that way." If you're planning on gifting nougat bites to your loved ones, then you'll have plenty of opportunities to include everyone's favorite ingredients.
What are some tips for making honey almond nougat with lemon and ginger?
Hoffman says, "This recipe isn't particularly tricky, but it is definitely an arm workout! The nougat mixture should be stirred constantly to prevent it from scorching and to maintain its bright white color. Since this recipe uses a double boiler method over low heat, it shouldn't burn easily, but I wouldn't step away while it's still cooking, either." Stirring for an hour can be a bit tiresome, so Hoffman adds, "If your arm needs a break, just turn off the heat and come back later."
She has a few other tips for this step: "Waiting for the nougat mixture to firm up is as entertaining as watching paint dry, so I'd suggest putting on a movie or podcast in the background." Don't entirely lose focus though, as Hoffman points out, "The other challenge is knowing when the nougat is firm enough to remove from the heat."
Once you've finished making the nougat, it's important to store it in the right conditions to extend its shelf life. "Tightly wrap blocks or cubes of this homemade nougat in parchment paper and store in an airtight container for up to 2–3 weeks," Hoffman says.
- 2 sheets edible wafer paper
- 2 large eggs, whites only
- 1 ½ cups honey
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- Pinch of salt
- 3 cups whole almonds, roasted
- ½ cup diced crystallized ginger
- ½ cup diced candied lemon peel
|Calories per Serving
|209
|Total Fat
|9.3 g
|Saturated Fat
|0.8 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|15.5 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|30.4 g
|Dietary Fiber
|2.4 g
|Total Sugars
|26.0 g
|Sodium
|22.7 mg
|Protein
|4.4 g