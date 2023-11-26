16 Tips For Throwing A Cookie Swap This Holiday Season

Office Christmas parties? No thanks. Obligatory family dinners with relatives you haven't seen since the same event last year? We'll skip those too. But a cookie swap? Count us in.

For those unfamiliar with the best get-together of the holiday season, these curated events involve guests each bringing a batch of cookies to a party and trading, giving, and, best of all, tasting them. Unlike other holiday parties often thrown together last-minute with boxed wine, cheese fondue, and a bag of chips, organizing a cookie swap requires careful planning that starts well before the cookie-baking season begins. As a cookie swap enthusiast, I've thrown many of these exchanges before — some of which went much better than others. These are some of my best tips for planning, setting up, and baking for the most impressive cookie swap this holiday season, which will leave your guests full of cookies and memories from an event brimming with all things merry and bright.