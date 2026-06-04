5 Panda Express Menu Items That Are Healthier Than You Might Expect

Panda Express is one of the most affordable keto-friendly chain restaurants around, and this meal is exactly as its name suggests: high in protein. Panda Express' Double Protein Plate contains two orders of grilled teriyaki chicken breast alongside white steamed rice and super greens, which are a mixture of broccoli, kale, and cabbage. This dish packs a whopping 76 grams of protein and clocks in at about 875 calories.

Depending on how hungry you are, you may even be able to make two meals out of the large plate. The dish leans heavily on the teriyaki sauce for flavor, but if you need a bit more spice or sauce to liven up this healthy menu item, you could always ask for packets of chili sauce, soy sauce, or hot mustard on the side. All of these have only about 5 to 10 calories per packet.

It may not be an obvious fact, but green vegetables are usually packed with way more protein than you realize. The super greens in the Double Protein Plate add a decent amount of protein to the overall dish, lending an additional nine grams of protein to the plate. Additionally, the side of white steamed rice gives then meal 10 more grams of protein too. Just be sure to consume large amounts of protein in moderation, as some people are actually consuming too much protein these days.