5 Panda Express Menu Items That Are Healthier Than You Might Expect
When you think of Panda Express, healthy eating probably isn't anyone's first thought. The fast food chain's orange chicken is wildly popular, as are the battered and fried honey walnut shrimp, but unfortunately those dishes don't exactly scream healthy and nutritious. Delicious yet indulgent side dishes like fried rice and chow mein clock in at over 600 calories alone, while the golden, crispy exteriors of appetizers like egg rolls and cream cheese rangoons are made possible by deep frying, which yields delicious results but leaves much to be desired in the nutrition department.
We've already ranked 15 Panda Express menu items from best to worst, but those rankings don't take nutrition into account. Despite the orange chicken being arguably the best and most popular dish at Panda Express, unfortunately it isn't the healthiest, with a serving of just under six ounces containing 510 calories, five grams of saturated fat, and 53 grams of carbohydrates. Of course, there's nothing wrong with an order of orange chicken, but for those looking for health-conscious options at the fast food chain, there are many options that won't leave you feeling quite so sluggish.
Double Protein Plate
Panda Express is one of the most affordable keto-friendly chain restaurants around, and this meal is exactly as its name suggests: high in protein. Panda Express' Double Protein Plate contains two orders of grilled teriyaki chicken breast alongside white steamed rice and super greens, which are a mixture of broccoli, kale, and cabbage. This dish packs a whopping 76 grams of protein and clocks in at about 875 calories.
Depending on how hungry you are, you may even be able to make two meals out of the large plate. The dish leans heavily on the teriyaki sauce for flavor, but if you need a bit more spice or sauce to liven up this healthy menu item, you could always ask for packets of chili sauce, soy sauce, or hot mustard on the side. All of these have only about 5 to 10 calories per packet.
It may not be an obvious fact, but green vegetables are usually packed with way more protein than you realize. The super greens in the Double Protein Plate add a decent amount of protein to the overall dish, lending an additional nine grams of protein to the plate. Additionally, the side of white steamed rice gives then meal 10 more grams of protein too. Just be sure to consume large amounts of protein in moderation, as some people are actually consuming too much protein these days.
String Bean Chicken Breast
Part of the Wok Smart collection of dishes at Panda Express (which offer less than 300 calories and have at least eight grams of protein each), the fast food chain's String Bean Chicken Breast is a big winner in terms of the nutrition and healthiness. This entrée has the least calories of all the available chicken dishes on the Panda Express menu. The healthy dish contains chicken breast, string beans, and onions in a mild ginger soy sauce. An entrée-sized portion boasts 210 calories, 12 grams of protein, and 13 grams of carbohydrates, along with a low two grams of saturated fat.
Compared to the dynamite fried Sweet & Sour Chicken (400 calories with 17 grams of protein) and the Original Orange Chicken (510 calories and 18 grams of protein), the String Bean Chicken Breast is cooked in a wok over high heat rather than in a deep fryer, making it the healthier option if you're craving flavorful chicken. Pairing the String Bean Chicken Breast entrée with super greens only adds a mere 130 calories it but does add a cool nine more grams of protein to the overall dish, bringing the two items together to 21 grams of lean protein, perfect for a healthy lunch or dinner.
Harmonious Macros Plate
If you've never heard of the term "macronutrients" before, often referred to as macros, it's a category that's of the utmost importance. Macronutrients provide energy to our bodies and should be eaten in larger quantities in one's diet. The three types of macros are protein, carbohydrates, and lipids (also known as fats), and all three are essential to consume in large quantities every day. To that end, Panda Express offers a Harmonious Macros Plate, which offers what the chain calls a "mindful ratio of macronutrients" that includes grilled teriyaki chicken, broccoli beef, and super greens.
Panda Express' grilled teriyaki chicken is actually one of the healthiest fast food orders that doesn't sacrifice on flavor, and the broccoli beef is another great option for health-conscious diners. At only 555 calories for the entire meal, the harmonious macros plate contains 57 grams of protein from lean sources like chicken, green vegetables, and seared beef. To keep things exciting in the flavor department, the plate is suggested to be served with an additional side of teriyaki sauce.
Panda Club Meal: Broccoli Beef
While the Panda Club Meal is technically for children, who's to stop you from ordering a kids meal as a fully grown adult? Certainly not us. All Panda Club Meals come with a bottle of water and a package of dried apple chips, and between the three protein options of teriyaki chicken, the Original Orange Chicken, and broccoli beef, the broccoli beef is the most bang for your buck in terms of nutrition. This is Panda Express' take on the classic Chinese American beef and broccoli dish, typically made with oyster sauce. However, the fast food chain's version is tossed in a delightful ginger soy sauce instead of oyster sauce, which can sometimes be high in sugar and sodium.
Served with half steamed white rice and half super greens, the Broccoli Beef Panda Club Meal boasts only 590 calories and about 25 grams of protein. It's a good source of fiber as well. The broccoli beef itself has only a mere 110 calories, and the super greens contain about 90 calories, so it's the white steamed rice that makes up the bulk of the calories at 390 per serving. In terms of protein, the beef and broccoli itself have 11 grams of protein. The rice adds an additional eight grams, and the greens add another six grams.
Black Pepper Sirloin Steak
At its core, the Black Pepper Sirloin Steak on its own is really just seared beef and vegetables, so it's easy to guess that this would be one of the healthier items on the Panda Express menu. Ordered a la carte, a five-ounce portion contains 180 calories, 19 grams of protein, and 12 grams of carbohydrates. The steak is served with red bell peppers, onions, baby broccoli, and mushrooms all tossed in a spicy and savory black pepper sauce.
Although the Black Pepper Sirloin Steak is fairly substantial when served by itself or perfect as an afternoon snack, you could also build your own bowl or plate by including a side of super greens for an additional 130 calories, nine grams of protein, and 14 grams of carbohydrates. In fact, Panda Express' super greens are both the tastiest side dish and one of the healthiest items on the menu. For days when you're craving more carbs, add some extra white steamed rice to your meal.