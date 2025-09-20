The 11 Best Fast Food Kids Meals For Adults To Order

Kids' menus present a whole untapped world of fast food options. Usually, you ignore the kids' section because, well, you're not a child. However, in the spirit of journalism, I tried a bunch of kids' meals to tell you what's available and why it's a good pick.

Before we dig in, please heed my advice. No matter where you go, order from the website or app. Tapping away at your phone might be annoying, but it solves several problems. One, in-store menus often fail to show what you can customize or the extent to which you can do so. Second, I was told something was not customizable in person (when it was able to be swapped online or via the app) or charged extra (luckily, I'd already researched online to ask for the correct price). So, for the best experience, order online.

Okay, now that we've got the best practices out of the way, let's eat! These fast food spots made it onto the list because of the, the options, the food portions, and/or the value.