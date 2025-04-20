How Burger King's Famous Flame-Grilling Method Really Works

Burger King has been around since 1953, when it was founded as Insta-Burger King in Jacksonville Florida, inspired by early McDonald's franchises — which it follows as the second largest hamburger chain in the U.S. Burger King is known for its flame-grilled burgers, particularly its Whopper, which was invented well before McDonald's Big Mac. To be fair, the chain's burger patties do have that flame-grilled flavor to them. But are they really flame-grilled, or have they just hung onto that cooking-style nugget to continue driving demand and sales?

As it turns out, it's 100% true that Burger King does indeed flame-grill its patties — however, it's probably not in the way that you think. When we think flame-grilled, we generally picture a smoking-hot open grill with flames licking up between the grates, and a chef deftly wielding his tongs or spatula to ensure the patties get the perfect amount of sear without burning.

Not so at Burger King. While the flames are definitely there, the restaurant chain actually uses a commercial broiler to prepare its flame-grilled patties. BK has used a commercial broiler right from the get-go, and updated the models along the way. Today, it's not just any broiler – it's a proprietary one that was developed specifically for the chain. The chef pops a bunch of frozen patties onto a tray in one go, slides them into the broiler, and then the enclosed flames and circulating heat cook them to flame-grilled perfection. They pop out into a tray on the other side, ready to be assembled into whatever burger the customer has ordered.