We Tried And Ranked 10 Fast Food Lemonades To Beat The Summer Heat

Boy, it's hot out there. We're thick in the season of "nothing sounds good to eat but popsicles" and "if it's not cold and refreshing, I don't want it." Luckily we have just the thing to get you through these long, scorching dog days — when summer gives you heat, order lemonade.

With its refreshing nature, sugary sweetness, and punchy citrus notes, a simple lemonade recipe is an undeniable crowd-pleaser. It's also a buzzworthy beverage you'll find on the menu at most fast-food chains, and one that pairs well with a broad range of food, from fried chicken and hamburgers to burritos and roast beef sandwiches. But, when you get down to it, not all takes on the classic are created equal.

To pick out the truly sippable from the pucker-inducing letdowns, I taste-tested several different fast-food lemonades. And I'm not talking about Minute Maid remakes. I tried the original recipes crafted by the chains themselves. I searched for real, quality ingredients that exuded freshness, a balanced level of sweetness, and a flavor that didn't lean too sour, but could still hold its own alongside any meal. Here's how the rankings shook out from my least favorite to my main squeezes. Things are about to get juicy.