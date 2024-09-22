Starbucks' Caramel Ribbon Crunch Vs Caramel Frappuccino: Is There A Difference?

Starbucks aficionados know the feeling all too well: that sudden craving for a thick, rich, icy Frappuccino. When you gotta have it, you gotta have it. Fortunately, the Starbucks universe keeps the machines churning all year long, with a company-stated 36,000 different Frappuccino combinations available across the globe. However, something about the original classics can feel cozy and authentic to long-time customers. That includes Frappuccinos featuring caramel, especially when the air turns crisp in early autumn.

The cooler months conjure cravings for caramel apples, salted caramel candies, caramel crunch toppings on warm apple pies, and steaming hot Starbucks caramel drinks, including a caramel macchiato and salted caramel mocha. Just imagine what a company like Starbucks can do with all of that luscious goodness in its wildly popular Frappuccino products. Well, here's exactly what they do now, regardless of the season. Starbucks venues continue offering the classic Caramel Frappuccino drink, one of its earliest versions of the blended beverage introduced just four years after Frappuccinos in 1995.

Then, there's its cool crunchy cousin, the Caramel Ribbon Crunch Frappuccino. Though similar in core ingredients, the two Frappuccinos are actually different in two significant ways: the type of caramel sauce and a notable crunchy topping that's absent on the traditional version. Both have their advantages — and plenty of faithful fans.