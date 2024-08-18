The Popular Starbucks Drink That You Can Get Caffeine-Free
Just because you walk into a Starbucks store doesn't mean you are forced to choose from a long list of caffeinated drink orders. From refreshing teas, steamed milks, and cold blended drinks, Starbucks also offers a lineup of caffeine-free beverages for those wanting to sidestep caffeine. Whether you're craving a treat in the late afternoon or are simply trying to reduce overall caffeine consumption, these kinds of drinks can help quiet cravings for sweet sippers.
Should you be staring at your friends' cups of Caramel Ribbon Crunch Frappuccino – one of Starbucks' best Frappuccinos – with envy, you have an alternative. Order a Caramel Ribbon Crunch Crème, instead, and get the same delicious caramel flavors minus the jolty espresso. While the Caramel Ribbon Crunch Frappuccino mixes up coffee with milk, ice, and caramel syrup, the Crème nixes the coffee entirely while providing the same recipe without the caffeine-induced buzz. Get ready to sip contentedly, any time of the day.
Sip sweetness without the caffeine
Caramel Ribbon Crunch Crème is a blended drink order that delivers the buttery sweetness of caramel syrup and creamy milk mixed with ice and garnished with caramel sauce and whipped cream. Crunchy caramel sugar adds a finishing crunch to drinks, so you can enjoy your drink without worrying about the effects of caffeine creeping up on you. Drinkers can customize this caffeine-less order with their choice of milk or milk alternative and the amount of whipped cream and crunchy, caramel toppings placed on top of the drink.
Make the recipe for yourself at home if you're craving a late afternoon pick-me-up by blending creamy milk and ice and top off your creation with swirls of your choosing — Nutella, peanut butter, tahini, and caramel sauce can all yield delicious treats. Finish your homemade drink with sprinkles of flaky sea salt or pieces of homemade caramelized popcorn before savoring the refreshing beverage, all without having to leave your house or worry about disrupting tonight's sleep patterns.