The Popular Starbucks Drink That You Can Get Caffeine-Free

Just because you walk into a Starbucks store doesn't mean you are forced to choose from a long list of caffeinated drink orders. From refreshing teas, steamed milks, and cold blended drinks, Starbucks also offers a lineup of caffeine-free beverages for those wanting to sidestep caffeine. Whether you're craving a treat in the late afternoon or are simply trying to reduce overall caffeine consumption, these kinds of drinks can help quiet cravings for sweet sippers.

Should you be staring at your friends' cups of Caramel Ribbon Crunch Frappuccino – one of Starbucks' best Frappuccinos – with envy, you have an alternative. Order a Caramel Ribbon Crunch Crème, instead, and get the same delicious caramel flavors minus the jolty espresso. While the Caramel Ribbon Crunch Frappuccino mixes up coffee with milk, ice, and caramel syrup, the Crème nixes the coffee entirely while providing the same recipe without the caffeine-induced buzz. Get ready to sip contentedly, any time of the day.