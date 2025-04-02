Popeyes Just Released 5 Pickle-Flavored Menu Items, Including A Drink Spiked With Pickle Juice

No, it is not an April Fool's prank. On April 1, 2025, Popeyes released a Pickle Menu that will be available at participating restaurants nationwide, and on the Popeyes website and app, for a limited time. According to the chain's press release, "this isn't just a menu with pickles — it's a whole pickle takeover." Pickle fans will be delighted with the five new items, which include tasty treats such as a Pickle Glaze Sandwich, Pickle Glaze Bone-In and Boneless Wings, and Fried Pickles. But the chain didn't stop at crunchy fried treats; the Popeyes team raised the pickle power up to eleven by adding a Pickle Lemonade.

"We're pickle people, so we understand that there truly can never be enough pickles," Chef Amy Alarcon, VP of Culinary at Popeyes, said in the release. "This pickle-packed lineup was created to ensure the perfect balance of crisp texture, vibrant acidity, and our world-famous Louisiana flavors with every bite. If you love that chicken, you're going to love that pickle!" In this review of the Popeyes Pickle Menu performed by our sister site The Takeout, Chef Alarcon listed the ingredients of the pickle glaze as as a lot of dill, ancho chili, red pepper, savory onion and garlic, and a little bit of butter.