Popeyes Just Released 5 Pickle-Flavored Menu Items, Including A Drink Spiked With Pickle Juice
No, it is not an April Fool's prank. On April 1, 2025, Popeyes released a Pickle Menu that will be available at participating restaurants nationwide, and on the Popeyes website and app, for a limited time. According to the chain's press release, "this isn't just a menu with pickles — it's a whole pickle takeover." Pickle fans will be delighted with the five new items, which include tasty treats such as a Pickle Glaze Sandwich, Pickle Glaze Bone-In and Boneless Wings, and Fried Pickles. But the chain didn't stop at crunchy fried treats; the Popeyes team raised the pickle power up to eleven by adding a Pickle Lemonade.
"We're pickle people, so we understand that there truly can never be enough pickles," Chef Amy Alarcon, VP of Culinary at Popeyes, said in the release. "This pickle-packed lineup was created to ensure the perfect balance of crisp texture, vibrant acidity, and our world-famous Louisiana flavors with every bite. If you love that chicken, you're going to love that pickle!" In this review of the Popeyes Pickle Menu performed by our sister site The Takeout, Chef Alarcon listed the ingredients of the pickle glaze as as a lot of dill, ancho chili, red pepper, savory onion and garlic, and a little bit of butter.
Could the new Pickle Menu be the best Popeyes menu ever?
While there are many delicious items on Popeyes' regular menu, it is quite possible that these pickle-fied items are going to be the chain's best ever. If you love Popeyes' regular Chicken Sandwich, the new pickle version features the original crispy, hand-battered chicken coated in that zesty pickle glaze and thick-cut pickles, cradled in a toasted brioche bun. Both the bone-in and boneless wings are also slathered in the same pickle glaze, and the Fried Pickles, well, that should speak for itself. The cherry on top of the menu is that sweet-and-savory Pickle Lemonade spiked with real pickle juice. If you love a pickle martini, then you know how good this is going to be.
In celebration of the tangy new menu, the Louisiana chicken chain also "pickled" its entire flagship restaurant in Times Square, New York, turning its exterior signage and interior completely green. "What started as a playful social tease has now become a full-fledged culinary reality — a Pickled Popeyes," Bart LaCount, Chief Marketing Officer of Popeyes U.S. and Canada, said in the release. "From pickling our flagship restaurant, social channels, to our menu, it's true that nobody pickles like Popeyes."
Static Media owns and operates Tasting Table and The Takeout.