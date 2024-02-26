We Ranked 9 Popeyes Chicken Items From Worst To Best

Not many foods are as crowd friendly as fried chicken. It's delicious at pretty much any temperature and is welcomed with open arms and mouths at most parties. It appears on menus all over the world, from Japanese karaage and Guatemala's country chicken to our own American fare in regional versions like Buffalo chicken wings and Southern fried chicken. No matter how it's prepared, the general result tends to be the same: juicy, flavor-packed meat with a crispy, crunchy outer layer.

I'm a longtime fried chicken fanatic, fond of all things crispy, from tempura to Canada's beloved beaver tails. My first hands-on experience with fried chicken came from my Texan aunt, who taught me the secret of a buttermilk brine. These days, I'm privileged to work in a Japanese kitchen, where karaage and tempura are made daily. I've also always wanted to take a fried chicken taste-testing road trip, but instead, I got to do the next best thing: I ordered nearly all the chicken dishes at Popeyes so that I could give our readers some advice on what to order when craving a hit of fried chicken and a side of buttery biscuits.

From appearance and taste to texture (such as the balance between the crispy coasting and juiciness of the meat), every dish was judged under the same standards. I've tasted every piece of fried chicken that has crossed my path, from mild to ultra-spicy, so I hope that you'll trust my — and my fellow taste testers' — judgment when it comes to ranking Popeyes' chicken items worst to best.