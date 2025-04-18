Is Wendy's Coming For Popeye's With Its New Chicken Sandwich?

Until Popeye's came along and ate its lunch, Wendy's classic offering was considered the top-tier of fast food spicy chicken sandwiches. Now, the old queen may be coming back looking for her crown. It seems impossible to imagine now, when practically every fast food chain is gunning for heat-seekers, but back when it was introduced in 1995 Wendy's became the first major chain to add a spicy chicken sandwich to its menu. It has remained a staple ever since, but the chain reaction that Popeye's sandwich set off has hit every competitor, and even the now-old stalwart has been forced to mix things up. And for Wendy's, it seems personal, because its new sandwich is called the Cajun Crunch Spicy Chicken Sandwich.

You may call that a coincidence, but with Wendy's describing its new sandwich as "New Orleans-inspired," people can't help but think of the chicken chain that has built its whole branding around the Bayou. The new Cajun Crunch Spicy Chicken Sandwich appears to be using the same patty as the Wendy's Spicy Chicken Sandwich, but some of the toppings scream Popeye's as well. The hot chicken patty is topped with pepper jack cheese (that one is different, for sure), pickles, and a spicy mustard sauce. Maybe some people might call it a Mardi Gras mustard? And finally, Popeye's sandwich was impressive at the time for maintaining its crunch, which Wendy's replicates with the addition of crispy onion strings.