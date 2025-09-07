10 KFC Side Dishes, Ranked Worst To Best

When you decide to eat KFC, you're almost definitely focused on the chicken itself. After all, it's the chain's namesake and main appeal. However, just because you love the chicken at KFC doesn't mean it's the only thing you have to think about when you're getting a meal there. Side dishes can make or break any fried chicken-based meal, which is why you should have a strategy when it comes to the kind of sides you pick at Kentucky Fried Chicken.

The chain offers a variety of different sides from which to choose, but not all of them are created equally. Some are delicious and only enhance the flavors present in the fried chicken entree of your choice. Then others are lackluster and don't add much to the meal, or are so overpriced, I could never imagine ordering them again. I tried 10 of KFC's side dishes and ranked them from worst to best to give you a better idea of what to expect when you order each one. They're ranked according to flavor, but I also considered texture and price in determining their final spot in the ranking. Hopefully, you'll have a bit more clarity the next time you want to switch up your KFC sides order.