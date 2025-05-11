The Ingredient That Makes KFC's Coleslaw So Good
If you speak to anyone who's a KFC fan, you'll likely get the nod of agreement that KFC's coleslaw is one of, if not the, best coleslaws around. Not just in the fast food scene, but across restaurants and even the home made varieties. We are hard-pressed to disagree, but then we haven't tried all the coleslaw recipes ever created.
But it goes without dispute that there's something special about KFC's coleslaw, a secret ingredient that brings it to life and gives it a tangy, zesty, sweetness that is signature KFC coleslaw. So we investigated and researched, and ferreted out that secret — and it's using apple cider vinegar instead of mayo. It sounds so simple, yet the acidic flavors that carry the sweetness of simmered down fruit do something to the mix of cabbage, carrots, onions, sugar, buttermilk, milk, lemon juice, salt, and pepper. Mayo is often used in the more classic mixes, but not in KFC's version. The secret was also dropped by a KFC past-employee who worked at one of the franchises for three years, so they saw had first hand knowledge of how the coleslaw was made.
It's all about balance, and KFC's coleslaw has all five flavors packed into each serving: sweet, sour, salty, bitter, and the savory umami. Sweetness in sugar, carrots, and onions; sour tartness in the lemon juice; saltiness from the seasoning; and the savory, earthy umami of the cabbage. The apple cider vinegar rounds everything off with a gentle, fruity acidity.
Other benefits that apple cider vinegar brings to the slaw
Using apple cider vinegar instead of mayo helps slow down the release of water in the coleslaw, which isn't particularly appetizing. If you've left coleslaw in the fridge for a couple of days you likely noticed that it goes a bit watery. This happens through a process called osmosis, where water is drawn out of the more moisture-rich cabbage by the salt and sugar in the dressing, and often the mayo itself. The water and oil in mayonnaise will split when left too long. Apple cider vinegar tends to not draw as much water out, so your coleslaw will stay in good shape for between three and five days.
Apple cider vinegar is very versatile, and in addition to making a kick-butt coleslaw dressing recipe, it can enhance the flavor of many ready-made sauces, dressings, and spices. Mix it with olive oil and you have a divine vinaigrette, or mix it with ketchup, honey, molasses, brown sugar, and actual apple cider to make an incredible marinade for beef or pork ribs.
Apple cider vinegar also has some superpowers — add a dash of it to overly salty foods and it helps to balance out the flavors, neutralizing the saltiness a bit with its acidity. It also enhances the flavors in some relatively mundane-flavored foods like collard greens. If you're not sure which one to go with, use these rankings of 11 apple cider vinegar brands to help you out.