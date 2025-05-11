If you speak to anyone who's a KFC fan, you'll likely get the nod of agreement that KFC's coleslaw is one of, if not the, best coleslaws around. Not just in the fast food scene, but across restaurants and even the home made varieties. We are hard-pressed to disagree, but then we haven't tried all the coleslaw recipes ever created.

But it goes without dispute that there's something special about KFC's coleslaw, a secret ingredient that brings it to life and gives it a tangy, zesty, sweetness that is signature KFC coleslaw. So we investigated and researched, and ferreted out that secret — and it's using apple cider vinegar instead of mayo. It sounds so simple, yet the acidic flavors that carry the sweetness of simmered down fruit do something to the mix of cabbage, carrots, onions, sugar, buttermilk, milk, lemon juice, salt, and pepper. Mayo is often used in the more classic mixes, but not in KFC's version. The secret was also dropped by a KFC past-employee who worked at one of the franchises for three years, so they saw had first hand knowledge of how the coleslaw was made.

It's all about balance, and KFC's coleslaw has all five flavors packed into each serving: sweet, sour, salty, bitter, and the savory umami. Sweetness in sugar, carrots, and onions; sour tartness in the lemon juice; saltiness from the seasoning; and the savory, earthy umami of the cabbage. The apple cider vinegar rounds everything off with a gentle, fruity acidity.