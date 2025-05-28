16 Hot Honey Brands, Ranked Worst To Best

Hot honey has been around for centuries, even though you may just be hearing about it now. Both Italy and Brazil have been infusing honey with chili peppers for hundreds of years, for culinary and medicinal purposes. While it was only widely introduced and gained popularity a little over a decade ago, hot honey has caught on fast, with brands quickly popping up all over the world. And there can be quite a difference from one selection to the next.

Where and what plants our pollinators visit can make a dramatic difference in the taste of honey. The kind of peppers used and the infusion process determine the flavor and fire of the heat. Without a little know-how and experience, choosing a good hot honey can be just as difficult as choosing a good bottle of wine.

Thankfully, I've put some to the test. Tasting each one with two popular hot honey pairings, I compared the taste of the honey, the heat, and how the two were combined and ranked them accordingly. And I'm happy to say, no matter what your palate prefers, this list will have a hot honey for you.

