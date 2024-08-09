Fresh Vs Dried Peppers: Which Are Better For Hot Honey?

Hot honey is a relatively new invention that combines heat and sweetness into one condiment. Popularized by Mike Kurtz and first sold publicly in 2010, hot honey as most of us know it started out as a pizza topping in Brooklyn when Kurtz started drizzling his concoction on top of slices. Customers started asking for the hot honey by itself and the invention took off.

Since then, companies have released their versions of the sauce, and enthusiastic home cooks have come up with their own recipes. However, one question always seems to arise while making hot honey at home: should it be made with fresh or dried peppers? The short answer is that both can be used, but the results will be different.

Fresh and dried peppers are different in taste and heat level. Hot honey has a variety of uses, so fresh or dried peppers can be used to elevate the sauce for use in specific dishes and drinks. Understanding these differences is the key to properly utilizing them not just in hot honey but in food as a whole.