8 Fast Food Chicken Nuggets, Ranked Worst To Best

This actually isn't the first time I've had Jack in the Box's chicken nuggets. I previously tried them as a vehicle to help me rank the brand's sauces, and though I don't remember noticing anything in particular about them at the time (probably because I was too busy dipping them in various sauces), I didn't expect them to be downright dismal when I tried them this time. But dismal they were, and even though they look appealing enough from the outside, these chicken nuggets ultimately have absolutely nothing going for them.

For starters, there was zero flavor to speak of in any part of these nuggets. Actually, I take that back — there was a distinctly old, somewhat funky flavor to the chicken that left me loath to take more than one bite. The breading tasted odd as well (it was quite a feat making them both weird and bland, to be fair) and unless you're a three-year-old, you probably won't find much enjoyment from these. That said, I'd hardly recommend feeding them to your toddler anyway. The nuggets were also tiny in comparison to most others on this list. Unfortunately, Jack in the Box's chicken nuggets were a miss on all counts — though the following selection wasn't much better, at least the chain had the decency to give it a fun shape.