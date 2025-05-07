Burger King's Whopper Vs. McDonald's Big Mac: What's The Difference (And Which Is Better)?

There's no denying that White Castle paved the way for fast food burgers. But no one (other than Harold and Kumar) would claim it's the king of the road when it comes to burger chains in the 21st century. In fact, you could say White Castle walked so restaurants like McDonald's and Burger King could drive 18-wheeler trucks on the fast food highway. Now, there are a litany of similarities between Mickey D's and BK beyond a general dominance of the modern fast food landscape. But how much overlap is there between each conglomerate chain's signature menu item — Burger King's Whopper and McDonald's Big Mac — and perhaps more importantly: Which is better?

With such crucial questions to consider, I decided to break down the key differences between the Whopper and Big Mac and determine which is the more delectable option. Armed with a literal lifetime of experience with each of these sandwiches, I dove headfirst into this task, conducting a head-to-head taste test to find out which is the truly superior signature burger. Keep reading to discover what differentiates these two burgers, and learn which sandwich stands tall between Burger King's Whopper and McDonald's Big Mac.

Prices are as of the time of writing and may vary based on location.