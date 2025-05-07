Burger King's Whopper Vs. McDonald's Big Mac: What's The Difference (And Which Is Better)?
There's no denying that White Castle paved the way for fast food burgers. But no one (other than Harold and Kumar) would claim it's the king of the road when it comes to burger chains in the 21st century. In fact, you could say White Castle walked so restaurants like McDonald's and Burger King could drive 18-wheeler trucks on the fast food highway. Now, there are a litany of similarities between Mickey D's and BK beyond a general dominance of the modern fast food landscape. But how much overlap is there between each conglomerate chain's signature menu item — Burger King's Whopper and McDonald's Big Mac — and perhaps more importantly: Which is better?
With such crucial questions to consider, I decided to break down the key differences between the Whopper and Big Mac and determine which is the more delectable option. Armed with a literal lifetime of experience with each of these sandwiches, I dove headfirst into this task, conducting a head-to-head taste test to find out which is the truly superior signature burger. Keep reading to discover what differentiates these two burgers, and learn which sandwich stands tall between Burger King's Whopper and McDonald's Big Mac.
Prices are as of the time of writing and may vary based on location.
Which burger patty tastes better?
There's a lot more to a burger — in regards to it being a complete sandwich, that is — beyond the beef patty itself. Of course, given that's what makes a burger, well, a burger, no single ingredient is more crucial to the concoction than the actual beef. And when it comes to which burger patty tastes better between these two fast food icons, the Whopper has the superior piece of beef — and it isn't particularly close.
The flame-grilled flavor – yes, the chain's burgers are, in fact, flame-broiled – enmeshed within BK's delectable disc of charred ground beef is truly delightful, as is its borderline luxurious mouthfeel. More than that, the Whopper's beef patty is the first thing you notice when taking a bite, ensuring the actual namesake ingredient is the unquestioned star of the show. Conversely, every bite from the Big Mac was led by an indistinguishable blob of melted cheese and special sauce. I'm not saying this was a terrible thing from a dining standpoint, but it unfortunately relegated the supposed centerpiece to a supporting role.
There may be many things to enjoy about the Big Mac (we'll get to those). But its pair of somewhat bland patties is no match for the behemoth of taste bud-satisfying beefiness offered by Burger King's signature sandwich.
Which burger patty is bigger?
Let's start with the obvious: The Whopper is a single-patty burger, while the Big Mac comes with two patties (on either side of its always-bizarre middle bun piece). As a result, the real question I'm interested in answering here is which burger contains the most beef overall. While the eyeball test doesn't reveal a clear winner, it does help distinguish the whopping size of the Whopper (get it?) from the fairly teeny makeup of the Big Mac's patties.
Now, simply eyeballing it doesn't really provide an answer to this question, and neither company appears to publicly provide the precise weight for its burger patties. But the general consensus seems to be that each Big Mac patty weighs 1.6 ounces (or 3.2 ounces total per sandwich), while the Whopper patty weighs ¼ pound — or 4 ounces total. In other words, it appears there's more beef on a Whopper than a Big Mac.
How do the toppings compare?
You might wonder why I chose to compare and contrast the Whopper and the Big Mac. The two don't seem particularly similar at first glance, after all. Take, for example, the largely incompatible set of toppings and condiments found on each. The somewhat standard fare found on a Whopper has little in common with the singable collection of items gracing a Big Mac.
You'll find fresh lettuce pieces on a Whopper — as in actual pieces, not lettuce shreds (like on the Big Mac) — sliced tomatoes and onions, pickles, ketchup, and mayonnaise; in other words, more or less what you'd expect from a burger. Somewhat shockingly, cheese isn't standard on the Whopper, and needs to be added (for an upcharge) if you're looking for a bona fide cheeseburger.
Of course, the composition of the Big Mac is essentially common knowledge in the U.S. thanks to the ingredient-listing (and seemingly once-ubiquitous) jingle. And while the special sauce, shredded lettuce, cheese, pickles, and finely chopped onions are less formulaic than what comes on a Whopper, they're also far too dominant. Rather than simply accentuating the burger, the special sauce and cheese literally drown out the Big Mac's beef. Additionally, the shredded lettuce and tiny onion bits only amplify the sloppy nature of the Big Mac, making the Whopper's toppings a more welcome addition overall.
Which bun is better?
Many things became clear as I made my way through this head-to-head beef battle — including the fact that neither burger's bun could be decisively declared the best. After all, each burger's bun is topped with sesame seeds, each is soft and fresh, and each functions nicely as a delivery device for the meat and toppings inside. Neither bun is overwhelmed by the burger itself, and neither ends up soggy, despite the fairly heavy slathering of condiments.
Simply put, other than the club sandwich-like middle bread piece found in the Big Mac, it'd be tough to distinguish the two. Of course, since I despise the notion of ties (like most Americans), I'm inclined to award this category to the Big Mac. That unusual middle piece ensures the sloppily assembled concoction doesn't completely devolve into an inedible mess, and helps distinguish the Big Mac from the Whopper in this area as well.
What are the different varieties or burger options available?
Unlike the Big Mac — which is sold exclusively in its classic form (before any personal customization) as of the time of writing – the Whopper is available in a variety of options beyond the signature single-patty version. For starters, since the standard option doesn't include cheese, you can add it if you prefer, providing two slightly distinct variations for BK's showcase sandwich.
Of course, as anyone who's patronized Burger King with any frequency knows, there's also the Whopper Jr., which retains the Whopper's classic composition with a slightly smaller burger patty. If you're feeling truly carnivorous, you can also go big (and then go home and take a nap) with a Double Whopper, or opt for the enormous Triple Whopper.
Interestingly enough, Burger King also offers a plant-based Impossible Whopper for any diners with a hankering for a meat-free alternative — though it's important to note that it's still cooked on the same surfaces as the beef-based Whopper. Given the nearly half-dozen variations available to customers, Burger King's Whopper far outpaces McDonald's Big Mac in this aspect.
How do the nutrition facts stack up?
When it comes to a comparison of nutrition facts, it's best to go with a fairly straightforward assessment of the provided information for each burger, and let you make your own decisions from there. On that note, the Big Mac contains 580 calories, 34 grams of fat, and 1,060 grams of sodium. The Whopper, meanwhile, comes in at 660 calories, 40 grams of fat, and 980 milligrams of sodium.
Both sandwiches provide a hefty dose of protein — 28 grams in the Whopper compared to 25 grams in the Big Mac — which you'd expect from something so big and beefy, and each contains a few grams of dietary fiber thanks to the included veggies, as well. In short, each provides roughly what you'd expect from a fast food burger in this regard, though the Big Mac comes in with fewer calories and fat overall.
Which burger is more affordable?
In the year 2025, no point of comparison between Burger King's Whopper and McDonald's Big Mac may be more important to the average consumer than which is more affordable. Now, before I reveal the cost of each burger — as in just the burger, sans any additional items or combo meal options — I want to ensure no one gets their hopes up too high. After all, just like the Big Mac costs far more in 2025 than when it debuted in 1974, the Whopper is substantially more costly than you might expect, as well.
A Whopper without cheese, for example, is listed for $7.19 before any applicable taxes, while the melted dairy addition will up the price to $8.19. As for the Big Mac, it costs $6.69, which isn't as expensive, of course, but hardly reassuring if you're trying to save some money on fast food. In short, the facts don't lie, and the Big Mac is the more affordable burger, at least as of the time of writing. But neither option is the sort of budget-friendly menu item most of us expect to find at a fast food joint, so you may want to wait until a deal of some sort arises before heading to either restaurant.
Which burger comes with the better combo meal choices?
Some readers may presume this point of comparison comes down to a single question: Which chain has better fries? However, unlike at McDonald's, there are actually a handful of additional side options available to consumers at Burger King beyond the standard french fries, at least as of the time of writing. In other words, the Whopper appears to have the better combo meal choices by default.
Beyond fries, BK also offers onion rings, churro fries, and a Have-sies option (with half-fries, half-onion rings). Quite frankly, no matter where you stand on the french fry debate between Burger King and McDonald's, the sheer fact that one restaurant offers several different sides gives it the nod. Additionally, since both fast food chains offer Coca-Cola products for drink options, it's essentially a push in the beverage department, so Burger King's Whopper takes the easy victory in this slide.
Final verdict: The Whopper is fast food royalty
Given the stark set of differences between the Whopper and the Big Mac, declaring one as definitively better than the other feels a bit like a fool's errand; after all, it largely comes down to personal preference. Yet even a neutral observer would have difficulty claiming McDonald's Big Mac is the winner when stacked up against Burger King's Whopper.
Perhaps the Whopper's historic head start over the Big Mac helped boost it over the competition. Either way, the superior taste of the actual beef patty, the more well-balanced collection of toppings and condiments, and the plethora of additional sides and burger variations at one's disposal allowed the Whopper to dominate the Big Mac in this competition.
Now, if you're looking for the supremely unique flavor profile of a Big Mac, you'll likely be let down if you end up with a Whopper. But unless you're biased in favor of McDonald's and its Big Mac, the bottom line is the Whopper is a more exceptional option overall. I wouldn't go as far as a former McDonald's chef and say you should never order a Big Mac. But if it's one or the other, heed my advice, and grab a Whopper (preferably with cheese).