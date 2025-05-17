There Are Roughly 30 Ingredients In McDonald's McNuggets

Nobody grabbing a pack of McDonald's McNuggets is expecting healthy food, or even something fully natural, but it can still be shocking to see just how long the ingredient list is. While horror stories about McNuggets and pink slime aren't actually based in reality, there is a lot that goes into those processed hunks of chicken. McDonald's altered its McNugget recipe back in 2016 to remove a lot of the preservatives and ingredients that people were concerned about, but there are still around 30 left to sort through. And while most of them are perfectly benign, or at least understandable, some of the names on that list are bound to confuse the average eater.

What really pumps up the length of McNuggets' ingredient list is that McDonald's uses combinations of many basic ingredients for each step of the process. For example, there is vegetable oil in the nuggets, which is a combo of four oils: canola, corn, soybean, and hydrogenated soybean oil. While you probably know that the first three, hydrogenated soybean oil is made by adding hydrogen to the cooking fat, which makes it solid at room temperature and helps preserve it. Vegetable starches help improve how crispy breading is, and McNuggets include a combo of five different ones: wheat, rice, pea, corn, and modified corn. None of these are really unusual, but you wouldn't normally be using such a wide-ranging combo when frying something at home. With a McNugget, you are biting into something that has been precisely engineered.