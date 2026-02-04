Some People Are Actually Consuming Too Much Protein: Here's What Happens When You Do

It's become impossible to avoid the focus on protein in recent years. Even if you're not actively dieting or training, there's a push to up your intake with everything from protein sodas to added cottage cheese in every meal. It should come as no surprise then that some people are eating too much protein. This isn't just more than the daily recommended intake, but more than their body needs, and it can result in some unpleasant side effects.

In the short term, too much protein can result in digestive issues. This could be bloating, stomach pain, constipation, or diarrhea. Protein is often harder for the body to digest, particularly if you're eating high-protein foods at the detriment of more fiber-rich ones. Processing protein also requires more water, so you might find that you're dehydrated or more thirsty than normal.

Some other unfortunate side effects include bad breath — also known as keto breath — which happens when individuals eating low-carb, high-protein and high-fat diets begin to burn fat for fuel instead of glucose. And anyone who is upping their protein as part of a weight loss plan should be aware that too much protein can also lead to weight gain unless you're also tracking calories.

In the long term, the extra work required to process protein can cause strain on your kidneys and liver, and anyone with existing kidney issues should be particularly careful. Depending on the sources of protein in your diet, you may also be at risk of cardiovascular issues. Some meats can be high in saturated fats, particularly red meat and processed meat, which can cause a buildup of bad cholesterol in your arteries.