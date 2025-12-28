You Can Stop Believing This Common Protein Myth

Protein is quite the buzzword these days, and rightfully so. It's an essential macronutrient that contributes to the optimum health of your body, though people especially like it for its muscle-building properties and the way it can aid weight loss. But there are also some myths surrounding protein that you need to stop believing. For example, it's a myth that consuming it immediately after a workout is crucial if you want to build muscle.

We brought this myth to Chris Mohr, a registered dietitian and fitness and nutrition advisor at Garage Gym Reviews, who told us that "the most important factor is total protein intake over the day rather than obsessing over an immediate post-workout meal." Still, the timing is not entirely negligible. "Consuming protein within a few hours before or after exercise can help optimize muscle repair and growth," Mohr explained, and specified that "for most people, a window of about two hours after finishing a workout is sufficient, assuming there is adequate protein and overall calories the rest of the day." He acknowledged that this also applies to eating before the workout.

The amount of protein consumed and your general calorie intake are therefore more essential for muscle building than the timeframe of eating protein. "Consistency is the most important, and meeting your daily protein needs rather than stressing over an exact minute-by-minute window," he pointed out.