8 Myths About Protein You Thought Were True

If you're baffled by the never-ending conflicting information about dietary protein, you're not alone. It's no surprise we're confused — first, we're told we only need more protein if we're exercising (and after exercise, to eat protein at the precise time for it to matter). On the other hand, we're advised to increase our protein intake if we want to shed pounds and eat high-protein foods throughout the day. Perhaps that's why the marketplace is crammed with protein supplements in the form of powders, drinks, and bars. Does eating more protein help build muscle and reduce weight?

I'm here to clear up the confusion. Why me? In my 27 years as a nutritionist, I've seen the pendulum swing countless times. When I got my master's in nutrition in 1998, the recommended daily protein intake was 4 to 6 servings. One serving of protein was 2 to 3 ounces, equalling 7 to 9 ounces of protein per day, or about 49 to 63 grams.. In the early 2000s, Dr. Atkins' low-carb formula for weight loss (and overall health) upped that to 230 to 700 grams of protein per day. That's a huge leap.

Today, the medical community asserts that we should get 10% to 35% of our overall calories from protein. For a 2,000-calorie diet, that's 50 to 175 grams. Huge range, right? What's the best amount for you? There are several factors to consider, and even more myths to debunk. Let's get into it.