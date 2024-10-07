The 2-Step Cooking Method For Perfect Chicken Breast Every Time
As the most globally and nationally consumed meat, chicken is the centerpiece of many a weeknight meal. Since chicken breast is the largest part of the chicken, it's the most likely cut to be on the menu. As a white meat, chicken breast is more prone to drying out than a thigh or drumstick. Consequently, a 2-step cooking method will ensure that your chicken breasts are juicy and bursting with flavor every time. We consulted Michael Lomonaco, chef at New York City steakhouse Porter House Bar and Grill, who approaches cooking chicken breasts in a similar way to how one might cook a cut of steak.
"I prefer to saute chicken breast in a hot skillet with some oil after seasoning with salt and pepper. Brown over medium high heat to achieve a golden-brown exterior on both sides, about 3-4 minutes on each side. Then, I finish cooking the chicken breast in a 350-degree oven." A saute creates a nice textured crust, while an added stint in the oven seals in all the juices for the most succulent interior.
Lomonaco also relies on a meat thermometer to determine doneness — again, as many chefs do when cooking steak. The magic temperature? He says he's looking for "an internal temperature of 160 degrees, allowing the chicken to rest for 10 minutes while the internal temperature carries over to 165 degrees." Resting the chicken is an important final step because that extra time allows for the redistribution of juices to give an even more tender interior.
Great ways to flavor chicken breasts
Michael Lomonaco's specific instructions on sauteing and baking chicken is a surefire way to guarantee the most tender and succulent results. He uses a simple salt and pepper seasoning right before browning the chicken in the saute pan to bring out the savoriness of the chicken. However, you can add more flavors to the mix with marinades, seasoning blends, or sauces.
Chicken doesn't absorb marinades as effectively as red meat, so letting the chicken sit in a marinade overnight isn't necessary. An acidic marinade is quite literally only skin deep when it comes to chicken, but a flavorful exterior is still an upgrade. You can thus place chicken in an acidic marinade with citrus or buttermilk and spices for as little as 10 to 20 minutes to reap its flavorful benefits.
For an even quicker flavor enhancer, rub your raw chicken breasts in dried spices or powdered aromatics before throwing them onto the saute pan. You can also use your favorite barbecue sauce brand or a savory and sweet teriyaki sauce to brush over chicken breasts after sauteing them and before placing them in the oven.
Perhaps the best way to add flavor your chicken breasts is by smothering them in a sauce once they've been cooked. You can spoon on a hearty serving of bright and fresh green pesto, then garnish with sun dried tomatoes. Or use this simple yet flavorful three-ingredient lemon caper sauce to pour over chicken breasts before serving them.