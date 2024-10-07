The 2-Step Cooking Method For Perfect Chicken Breast Every Time

As the most globally and nationally consumed meat, chicken is the centerpiece of many a weeknight meal. Since chicken breast is the largest part of the chicken, it's the most likely cut to be on the menu. As a white meat, chicken breast is more prone to drying out than a thigh or drumstick. Consequently, a 2-step cooking method will ensure that your chicken breasts are juicy and bursting with flavor every time. We consulted Michael Lomonaco, chef at New York City steakhouse Porter House Bar and Grill, who approaches cooking chicken breasts in a similar way to how one might cook a cut of steak.

"I prefer to saute chicken breast in a hot skillet with some oil after seasoning with salt and pepper. Brown over medium high heat to achieve a golden-brown exterior on both sides, about 3-4 minutes on each side. Then, I finish cooking the chicken breast in a 350-degree oven." A saute creates a nice textured crust, while an added stint in the oven seals in all the juices for the most succulent interior.

Lomonaco also relies on a meat thermometer to determine doneness — again, as many chefs do when cooking steak. The magic temperature? He says he's looking for "an internal temperature of 160 degrees, allowing the chicken to rest for 10 minutes while the internal temperature carries over to 165 degrees." Resting the chicken is an important final step because that extra time allows for the redistribution of juices to give an even more tender interior.