The Best Time Of Day To Eat High-Protein Foods, According To A Dietitian

Protein is essential for every cell in the body. Unlike sugar, which provides quick but fleeting energy, dietary protein is broken down into amino acids that fuel muscle repair, immune function, and hormone production. Studies show that eating enough high-quality protein supports muscle maintenance, especially as we age, but what is the optimal time to eat it? Andrea Soares, Registered Dietitian with Top Nutrition Coaching, explains, "The best time really depends on your goals."

That might mean something different for everyone. For people focused on building muscle, studies suggest that aiming for a total daily protein intake of about 1.6–2.2 grams per kilogram of body weight, especially after resistance training. For women, hormonal health and blood sugar balance are especially important. Getting at least 25–30 grams of protein at each meal has been linked to steadier energy and improved appetite regulation, particularly when breakfast is high in protein and lower in sugar. For anyone managing their weight or blood sugar, prioritizing protein earlier in the day helps control cravings and supports metabolic health over time.

For many, mornings are fueled by caffeine, sugar and simple carbs (think coffee, toast, and cereal). While these can spike blood sugar quickly, they may also lead to a crash by mid-morning. Balanced blood sugar is crucial for energy, mood, and metabolic health; research shows that including protein at the start of the day helps moderate the rise in blood glucose after eating. Soares explains, "Having protein after a fasting period — like overnight or after intermittent fasting — is particularly important. That's when your body is in a state where it's ready to absorb and utilize nutrients more efficiently, especially for muscle repair and maintenance. Think of it as giving your body the building blocks it's been waiting for."