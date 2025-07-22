The Best Time Of Day To Eat High-Protein Foods, According To A Dietitian
Protein is essential for every cell in the body. Unlike sugar, which provides quick but fleeting energy, dietary protein is broken down into amino acids that fuel muscle repair, immune function, and hormone production. Studies show that eating enough high-quality protein supports muscle maintenance, especially as we age, but what is the optimal time to eat it? Andrea Soares, Registered Dietitian with Top Nutrition Coaching, explains, "The best time really depends on your goals."
That might mean something different for everyone. For people focused on building muscle, studies suggest that aiming for a total daily protein intake of about 1.6–2.2 grams per kilogram of body weight, especially after resistance training. For women, hormonal health and blood sugar balance are especially important. Getting at least 25–30 grams of protein at each meal has been linked to steadier energy and improved appetite regulation, particularly when breakfast is high in protein and lower in sugar. For anyone managing their weight or blood sugar, prioritizing protein earlier in the day helps control cravings and supports metabolic health over time.
For many, mornings are fueled by caffeine, sugar and simple carbs (think coffee, toast, and cereal). While these can spike blood sugar quickly, they may also lead to a crash by mid-morning. Balanced blood sugar is crucial for energy, mood, and metabolic health; research shows that including protein at the start of the day helps moderate the rise in blood glucose after eating. Soares explains, "Having protein after a fasting period — like overnight or after intermittent fasting — is particularly important. That's when your body is in a state where it's ready to absorb and utilize nutrients more efficiently, especially for muscle repair and maintenance. Think of it as giving your body the building blocks it's been waiting for."
It's always protein o'clock
Our bodies are constantly building up and breaking down muscle, a process called protein turnover. Eating protein when your system is primed for repair provides the building blocks needed for recovery and growth. According to Soares, timing matters for several reasons. Consuming protein soon after strength training or fasting supports muscle building and repair. Getting enough protein earlier in the day gets the metabolism going and can help manage appetite, reduce cravings, and stabilize hunger hormones. Balanced protein intake also plays a role in weight management, helping to maintain lean muscle mass and limit appetite swings. Soares says, "Basically, eating protein at the right times helps your body use it more efficiently — not just store it."
Research also suggests that distributing protein across meals, rather than concentrating it all at once, can help maintain steady energy, appetite, and metabolic health throughout the day. Prioritizing protein during these windows can help your body use it most effectively, as Soares explains, "Our bodies can only use so much protein at a time for muscle building, so eating it evenly across meals (rather than loading it all at dinner) helps optimize." Soares added, "That said, protein at night matters, too, especially if you exercise later in the day or want to support overnight muscle recovery."
Beyond chicken breast
If you're looking to work more protein into your daily meals, it doesn't have to mean eating the same thing on repeat. Just try starting your morning with something filling, maybe Greek yogurt with fruit, eggs on whole grain toast, or even a scoop of cottage cheese with berries. Lunch is a chance to layer protein into salads, wraps, or grain bowls, whether you go for grilled chicken, marinated tofu, tuna, or a scoop of beans. Snacks can be a simple handful of nuts, a spoonful of peanut butter, or even roasted chickpeas if you want something savory between meals. At dinner, think beyond chicken breast: Baked fish, lentil dishes, or dishes with tempeh or lean beef can all deliver what you need.
The key, as Soares recommends, is to aim for a source of protein at each meal. This approach works best when protein is part of a wider variety of foods. You can't live on whey smoothies alone: Pairing protein sources with fiber-rich grains, colorful produce, and healthy fats not only makes meals more satisfying but also supports long-term wellness. This way, you're not just getting the benefits of protein, you're building meals that are more enjoyable, nourishing, and sustainable over time.