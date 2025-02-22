12 Simple Ways To Add Protein To Your Favorite Breakfast Sweets

When it comes to breakfast, people gravitate toward many deliciously sweet options. From tasty French toast to indulgent breakfast donuts, they can be hard to resist. The one negative aspect of having a sweet breakfast, however, is that you can end up feeling hungry again soon after eating. Now, why would that be? The answer is simple — you didn't eat a well-rounded meal.

Advertisement

As a certified nutrition coach, one of the biggest things I've focused on with clients, as well as myself, is figuring out how to have a balanced breakfast. It's important to start the morning with a good mixture of carbohydrates, fats, and protein — as you need all of these macronutrients to support your body throughout the day. Among those, protein tends to be harder to get enough of. Studies have shown that having a higher amount of protein to start the day helps keep you full and satisfied until your next meal. Protein also has many benefits, like aiding in muscle growth, supporting the immune system, and providing energy for your body.

The great news is that wanting to eat more protein doesn't mean you need to ditch your favorite breakfast sweets. In this article, I will share some of the most popular sweet breakfast dishes, and offer different ways to add more protein to each.

Advertisement