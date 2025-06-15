Cheese Or Milk: Which Has More Protein?
Ask dietitians and health enthusiasts to help you build a protein-rich diet, and most won't hesitate to tack dairy onto the list. Milk, cheese, yogurt ... all of the items in this group are treasure troves of proteins. Now here's the big question that's sparked quite a lot of debate — the same one that we're putting to rest today — when it comes down to it, which is a better source of protein, milk or cheese?
Well, when we compare them head-to-head, cheese wins by a landslide. A 100-gram serving of a nondescript cheese, per Nutritionix, will give you around 23 grams of protein in return. Meanwhile, a roughly similar weight of milk (0.4 cup, or 97.6 grams) contains only 3.2 grams of protein. That's more than seven times the protein content in a single serving of cheese!
But this is the broadest answer possible for the "milk versus cheese" debate. The specific protein content fluctuates wildly depending on the type of cheese you choose or the kind of milk you drink. So if we're to truly get to the bottom of this, we need to look at some samples.
The most protein-dense cheeses vs. milks
Instead of looking at nutrition charts and crunching numbers, let's take a look at real products you'd actually find at your local grocery store. Out of all the cheeses, parmesan is often considered one of the most protein-dense. Take a look at the labeling on the back of an 8-ounce wedge of BelGioioso parmesan, which states that a single serving consisting of an inch cube should give you about 9 grams of protein.
On the milky side, the one that packs the most protein is Ultra-Filtered (U.F.) milk. To get it, pasteurized cow's milk is passed through a filtering membrane to take out milk sugar (lactose) and half the water content. What's left is a highly concentrated milk that has all of the milk protein at half the volume. And sure enough, a bottle of Fairlife Whole Fat Ultra Filtered Milk provides 13 grams of protein per cup (240 milliliters). Despite having twice the protein of regular milk, unfortunately, U.F. milk still couldn't win in the "most protein for your eat" competition. How could it, when an inch of parmesan could give you nearly as much protein as an entire cup of the most protein-rich milk around?
Where a cup of milk sits in your protein-rich diet
The good news is that you don't need to write off milk altogether in your meal plan. Unless you're up to carrying a cheddar block in your bag 24/7, the convenience of a bottle or carton of milk is unbeatable. You can get yourself a cold glass from the fridge, keep a carton in your lunchbox, or stock shelf-stable Ultra-High Temperature (UHT) milk in the pantry for long-term use — it may not be the ultimate protein source, but it could be the best for everyday use. Outside of convenience, another great thing about milk is how it allows you to control your fat intake. Whole milk for a healthy fat boost or skimmed to cut down on it, you've got a lot of options.
And of course, there's the problem with lactose. While it's true that many cheeses (especially aged varietals) have low levels of lactose, many people with severe lactose intolerance could still be triggered by these "safer" options. Lactose-free milks, on the other hand, like Organic Valley 2% Lactose Free, won't give you any problem. They're treated to have zero lactose to give you none of the achy tummies. Not as bad a protein source as it seems on the surface, is it? Both milk and cheese, then, have a spot in your meal plan and their own roles to play in your protein goals!