Cheese Or Milk: Which Has More Protein?

Ask dietitians and health enthusiasts to help you build a protein-rich diet, and most won't hesitate to tack dairy onto the list. Milk, cheese, yogurt ... all of the items in this group are treasure troves of proteins. Now here's the big question that's sparked quite a lot of debate — the same one that we're putting to rest today — when it comes down to it, which is a better source of protein, milk or cheese?

Well, when we compare them head-to-head, cheese wins by a landslide. A 100-gram serving of a nondescript cheese, per Nutritionix, will give you around 23 grams of protein in return. Meanwhile, a roughly similar weight of milk (0.4 cup, or 97.6 grams) contains only 3.2 grams of protein. That's more than seven times the protein content in a single serving of cheese!

But this is the broadest answer possible for the "milk versus cheese" debate. The specific protein content fluctuates wildly depending on the type of cheese you choose or the kind of milk you drink. So if we're to truly get to the bottom of this, we need to look at some samples.