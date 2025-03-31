The Longest Lasting Type Of Milk You Can Buy And How It Works

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Milk isn't known for its shelf-life. But there's a kind of milk out there that can sit unrefrigerated on your shelf for up to nine months. Meet Ultra-High Temperature (UHT) milk!

UHT milk goes by a lot of names, from long-life milk and ultra-pasteurized milk (note that it's different from ultra-filtered milk) to ultra-heat treatment milk ... they all refer to the same thing. As the name suggests, the milk is heated to much higher temperatures than usual to sterilize it. Most UHT milk today is made using a process called "high temperature, short time" (HTST) where the milk is flash-heated to 280 degrees Fahrenheit for only two seconds, and then immediately cooled to keep it from scalding. To put that into perspective, normal pasteurized milk is only heated up to 162 degrees Fahrenheit. The extreme heat kills virtually all bacteria, even the non-harmful kinds that can still cause spoilage. Afterward, the milk is quickly cooled and sealed in airtight, sterile containers. Because there's no bacteria to spoil it, it can stay fresh for months — as long as you don't break the seal.

So, the important question: does it taste good? UHT milk generally has a sweeter, more "processed" flavor and a somewhat creamier texture, yet overall, it's remarkably similar to regular milk. Nutritionally, UHT milk also has about the same profile as pasteurized milk, just that a small amount of micronutrients like vitamin C and B vitamins could be reduced by the heat.