The Longest Lasting Type Of Milk You Can Buy And How It Works
Milk isn't known for its shelf-life. But there's a kind of milk out there that can sit unrefrigerated on your shelf for up to nine months. Meet Ultra-High Temperature (UHT) milk!
UHT milk goes by a lot of names, from long-life milk and ultra-pasteurized milk (note that it's different from ultra-filtered milk) to ultra-heat treatment milk ... they all refer to the same thing. As the name suggests, the milk is heated to much higher temperatures than usual to sterilize it. Most UHT milk today is made using a process called "high temperature, short time" (HTST) where the milk is flash-heated to 280 degrees Fahrenheit for only two seconds, and then immediately cooled to keep it from scalding. To put that into perspective, normal pasteurized milk is only heated up to 162 degrees Fahrenheit. The extreme heat kills virtually all bacteria, even the non-harmful kinds that can still cause spoilage. Afterward, the milk is quickly cooled and sealed in airtight, sterile containers. Because there's no bacteria to spoil it, it can stay fresh for months — as long as you don't break the seal.
So, the important question: does it taste good? UHT milk generally has a sweeter, more "processed" flavor and a somewhat creamier texture, yet overall, it's remarkably similar to regular milk. Nutritionally, UHT milk also has about the same profile as pasteurized milk, just that a small amount of micronutrients like vitamin C and B vitamins could be reduced by the heat.
What can you do with UHT milk?
UHT milk can be enjoyed the exact same way as pasteurized milk. Just keep in mind that once you've opened it (and reintroduced bacteria into the milk), UHT milk will spoil after seven days exactly like normal milk, so make sure you're really going to use it when you crack the seal.
UHT milk can also be used in the kitchen, too! Yogurt, ricotta cheese, kefir — if it uses dairy, you can make it with UHT (with the sole exception being any cheeses that contain rennet, like brie cheese). In cooking or baking recipes, you can swap it one-for-one with regular milk in most instances. The sweeter flavor and richer texture of UHT milk can be very helpful in milk-forward dishes like this milk-enriched homemade curry udon. The broth that you can make with UHT milk will be far richer and more luxurious than usual.
The only downside to UHT milk is that it's more expensive than regular milk. This 6-pack of Horizon Organic Shelf-Stable Whole Milk is 19 cents a fluid ounce compared to regular Amazon Grocery whole milk at 3 cents a fluid ounce. However, when you consider its impressive shelf life and the convenience of having milk ready whenever you need it, UHT milk can be a smart investment, especially for those who like to stock up or don't use milk frequently enough to finish a regular carton before it spoils.