16 Store-Bought Protein Powders That Actually Taste Good, According To Reviews

Whether you're trying to make some gains or just need a little extra protein in your diet, protein powders are the way to go for many people. But with all of the brands and range of flavors available, it's hard to know exactly where to start. It's difficult to tell which ones will taste good based on packaging alone, and it's an expensive gamble to make. Some taste like the flavor advertised, and others definitely don't. They don't mix well, can sometimes be gritty, and leave you with a weird aftertaste. In this article, we're hoping to alleviate some of the stress of finding a flavor or brand that's right for you.

To decide which products to examine, we used both our own knowledge of brands and those that are listed as "best sellers" on the GNC website. After poring over reviews of some popular brands, we found some of the best-tasting protein powders. The following list contains best sellers and highly rated products, all in a variety of flavors and protein types. Whether you're looking for something sweet, fruity, or vegan, this list does a great job of covering all bases. Now, nothing you buy will go to waste and expire on the shelf.