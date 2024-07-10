The 2-Ingredient Watermelon Drink You'll Want To Sip All Summer Long
In Mexico, aguas frescas have been a staple for centuries. The tradition of preparing aguas frescas, which translates from the Spanish as cool or refreshing waters, dates back to the time of the Aztecs, who crushed fruits, ground flowers, and added water to quench their thirst during their journeys. Because of the refreshing qualities and inexpensive ingredients of aguas frescas, they are popular all across the country, from households to restaurants. A refreshing watermelon agua fresca recipe is super easy to make, requiring just fruit and fresh lime juice. As such, it is also extremely versatile and customizable to suit everyone's taste.
For instance, if your watermelon is not at the peak of season (here's how to tell if you're picking the best one), you may want to add the sweetener of your choice, from regular sugar to agave syrup, stevia, or whatever you prefer. Sweetness can be adjusted to taste, and if you accidentally go too far, you can always increase the lime juice to balance it out. Adding the optional pinch of salt will also help as salt enhances flavors, and a small amount will not make the drink salty.
Other cool additions to customize your aguas frescas
Substituting some of the watermelon for any other type of melon or even cucumber, is a great option as they all belong in the cucurbitaceae family and have similar flavors and textures. Other fruits that would go well with watermelon are strawberries, raspberries, or blueberries. Throwing in a handful of fresh mint or basil leaves after straining the juice will enhance freshness and add another layer of flavor. If you prefer a drink with a thinner consistency, you can add some water when blending the fruit. Alternatively, you could freeze the watermelon ahead of time to create a thicker and super tasty slushie.
Last but not least, you can turn this delicious summer drink into a cocktail by adding tequila, mezcal, vodka, or rum for your next Mexican fiesta. It will pair wonderfully with a wide variety of Mexican dishes and enhance any backyard barbecue or picnic to keep the summer vibes going.