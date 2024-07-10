The 2-Ingredient Watermelon Drink You'll Want To Sip All Summer Long

In Mexico, aguas frescas have been a staple for centuries. The tradition of preparing aguas frescas, which translates from the Spanish as cool or refreshing waters, dates back to the time of the Aztecs, who crushed fruits, ground flowers, and added water to quench their thirst during their journeys. Because of the refreshing qualities and inexpensive ingredients of aguas frescas, they are popular all across the country, from households to restaurants. A refreshing watermelon agua fresca recipe is super easy to make, requiring just fruit and fresh lime juice. As such, it is also extremely versatile and customizable to suit everyone's taste.

For instance, if your watermelon is not at the peak of season (here's how to tell if you're picking the best one), you may want to add the sweetener of your choice, from regular sugar to agave syrup, stevia, or whatever you prefer. Sweetness can be adjusted to taste, and if you accidentally go too far, you can always increase the lime juice to balance it out. Adding the optional pinch of salt will also help as salt enhances flavors, and a small amount will not make the drink salty.