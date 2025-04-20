The Popular Type Of Protein Powder Vegans Should Avoid

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

We love seitan and tempeh as much as the next foodie, but as gourmands of all dietary guidelines know, variety is the spice of life. Folks looking for vegan protein sources often turn to protein powder to meet their individual nutritional needs. But, for plant-based eaters, whey protein powder is a supplement to dodge.

Don't get us wrong, whey protein powder is a popular choice for a reason. It packs notoriously high protein content (around 13 grams of protein per 20-gram scoop, depending upon the brand) and it's also a complete protein, meaning it comprises all nine essential amino acids. Still, whey protein is a byproduct of cheese production, meaning it comes from cow's milk and is therefore not vegan.

To make cheese, cheesemongers add enzymes to milk, which separates the liquid whey from the solid curds. "Whey" is an umbrella term for the liquid-suspended proteins that naturally exist in cow's milk (beta-lactoglobulin, alpha-lactalbumin, glycomacropeptide, immunoglobulins, bovine serum albumin, lactoferrin, lactoperoxidase, and lysozyme). That thin, liquid-y whey is packed full of protein (it's the liquid layer that floats on top of your yogurt container), and it gets pasteurized and dried to make whey protein powder. Luckily, even though whey comes from an animal source, a wide array of other, plant-based protein powders are available on the market to help foodies following a strict vegan diet meet their protein goals.