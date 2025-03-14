5 High-Protein Smoothie Ingredients That Aren't Just Protein Powder
Protein is so essential to the human diet that it's often referred to as the building blocks of life, due to the fact that each and every cell, along with muscles, bones, and many other elements of our bodies, houses protein. You should strive to eat protein in every meal, but it can be difficult to consume enough protein daily, so check out our best simple ways to add a protein boost to your favorite meals. A smoothie is a great opportunity to not only add more protein to your diet, but also fiber and nutrients; as well as a way to consume more fruits and vegetables while being more easy to digest.
Protein powders are a common way to boost protein intake in smoothies, and, if you're keen on using them in your post-gym routine, we have a key tip for adding protein powder to smoothies. Widely available in vast amounts of flavors, protein powders are an easy addition to smoothies to boost the amount of protein needed for a complete meal or after a workout. However, protein powders can be expensive and full of artificial or questionable ingredients, so it's good to have alternate sources of protein for some variation in your diet. We encourage you to try other sources of protein for a perfect smoothie for the sake of variety, including some of our favorites below.
Creamy nut butters help fuel your smoothie
Nut butters are an excellent way to add protein to your smoothies as they taste great and combine seamlessly with the other ingredients in your blender. A standard 2 tablespoon serving of almond butter has 6.7 grams of protein, while the same amount of peanut butter contains slightly more at 7.1 grams of protein. Walnut butter contains 5 grams of protein, and cashew butter ranks slightly lower at 4 grams of protein per serving, but is a more creamy and indulgent type of nut butter, as well as being among the most expensive. In addition to protein, nut butters contain good-for-you fats that support heart health as well as HDL cholesterol, known as the good type of cholesterol.
Nuts are a protein packed smoothie addition that you likely already have in your pantry, and you can substitute them in place of nut butter as long as they've been soaked first. While nuts are delicious either roasted or toasted, raw nuts usually have more fiber, vitamins, and antioxidants compared to their roasted counterparts. Look for nut butters that use raw nuts instead of roasted, as well as ones that don't have any added sugar or hydrogenated oils, as those can begin to outweigh the health benefits of a nut butter.
Silken tofu combines seamlessly with fruit, greens, and other ingredients
It may not be the first protein you think of for breakfast or a snack, but tofu is commonly used as a substitute for a vegan egg scramble. It might seem like tofu only has savory applications, but it's neutral flavor profile means it can blend seamlessly into a smoothie, taking nothing away from the fruit and other ingredients. In a serving size of 3 ounces, which is a little more than a quarter of the common 14 ounce package size, silken tofu has about 6 grams of protein. Soft tofu would also blend easily into smoothies, and it has about the same amount of protein as silken tofu does.
There are nutritional differences between silken and firm tofu, and while firm tofu has more protein, its density and texture make it less than ideal for breaking down smoothly in a smoothie, so we advise you to stick to silken or soft tofu. Since you're unlikely to use an entire block of tofu for just one smoothie, you can save the leftover tofu for lunch, for another smoothie later in the week, or you can turn the rest of the block into one of our favorite ways to use silken tofu.
Strained yogurts retain their protein with less sugar than traditional American yogurts
Adding yogurt to a smoothie is nothing groundbreaking, given how deliciously creamy it is and the amount of flavors and types available. However, not all yogurts are created equal, so it's important to know exactly how much protein is in your yogurt, as well as take a look at all the ingredients. Typical American-style yogurts tend to have more sugar and less protein than other styles of yogurt, so it's best to avoid those if you're looking for a substantial protein boost in your smoothies.
There are some high-protein yogurts that we'd never eat again, which are usually filled with a whey protein concentrate and artificial sweeteners that produce a strange texture and taste. Greek yogurt has had the whey strained out, leaving behind a thick, tangy yogurt with more protein than regular yogurt. A standard serving size of ¾ cup of Greek yogurt usually contains a whopping 15 grams of protein. Skyr, an Icelandic style of yogurt that's been around for almost a millennium, has even more protein per 6 ounce serving at an astounding 19 grams, making it another excellent option for smoothies. Before you hit the store to scope out a strained yogurt, check out our ranking of popular Greek yogurt brands.
Cottage cheese has casein to thank for its powerful protein
Cottage cheese is a popular choice for nutrient-rich diets, and has really made a comeback from the sad, half-a-grapefruit-for-breakfast days of the 1970s. The curd renaissance owes a lot to TikTok videos touting the protein power of cottage cheese, as well as recipes for using it to make pasta, ice cream, and even flat bread in an air fryer. The masses aren't wrong, as a mere ½ cup serving of 2% low fat cottage cheese contains 12 grams of protein, perfect for tossing into a blender and combing with fruit and ice.
One of the unique benefits of cottage cheese is that it contains high levels of casein, a protein that digests and absorbs more slowly in the body than other types. This means that consuming cottage cheese can help you feel full for a longer time period, which is perfect for smoothies, as they can sometimes feel less satisfying than a traditional meal. Look for our favorite cottage cheese brands with the highest quality ingredients in the store so you can bring home the best for your smoothies.
Seeds are the superfood that belong in your smoothies
There are a plethora of seeds you should be cooking with, as most seeds hold significant nutritional value. While they are great toasted or roasted, it's important to incorporate raw seeds into your diet as heating them can sometimes lose enzymes and nutrients. Hemp seeds are underrated, packing 8.8 grams or protein per ounce, hemp seeds actually contain all nine essential amino acids, commonly known as the "building blocks" of protein. In the same single ounce serving size, pumpkin seeds have 7 grams of protein. They are a source of omega-6 fats, and have even been linked to lowering the risk of breast cancer.
Sunflower seeds contain 5.8 grams per ounce, are high in vitamin E, and have also been associated with lower cholesterol levels. Getting into the smaller seeds, an ounce of flax seeds has 5.2 grams of protein. Flax seeds are also a great way to increase your omega-3 fats and fiber intake. Sesame seeds hold 5 grams of protein per ounce, and have been shown to aid in reducing inflammation in the body. Sesame seeds are more versatile than you might imagine, and there are many creative ways to use them beyond garnishing stir frys or making tahini. You may be familiar with classic chia pudding, but chia seeds can also be a great addition to smoothies. Chia seeds have 4.4 grams of protein per ounce, and, like flax seeds, they contain omega-3s and can help to lower blood sugar. It's hard to go wrong with almost any seed, given their nutritional benefits.