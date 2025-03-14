5 High-Protein Smoothie Ingredients That Aren't Just Protein Powder

Protein is so essential to the human diet that it's often referred to as the building blocks of life, due to the fact that each and every cell, along with muscles, bones, and many other elements of our bodies, houses protein. You should strive to eat protein in every meal, but it can be difficult to consume enough protein daily, so check out our best simple ways to add a protein boost to your favorite meals. A smoothie is a great opportunity to not only add more protein to your diet, but also fiber and nutrients; as well as a way to consume more fruits and vegetables while being more easy to digest.

Protein powders are a common way to boost protein intake in smoothies, and, if you're keen on using them in your post-gym routine, we have a key tip for adding protein powder to smoothies. Widely available in vast amounts of flavors, protein powders are an easy addition to smoothies to boost the amount of protein needed for a complete meal or after a workout. However, protein powders can be expensive and full of artificial or questionable ingredients, so it's good to have alternate sources of protein for some variation in your diet. We encourage you to try other sources of protein for a perfect smoothie for the sake of variety, including some of our favorites below.