Roasted Vs Toasted Pecans: How And When To Use Each Method
It may come as a shock to you that there are hundreds of different types of pecans. Pecans have a natural sweetness to them compared to similar-looking nuts like walnuts, making them ideal for baking in a classic pecan pie or other sweet applications, like stovetop candied pecans. In addition to being culinary superstars, pecans are full of beneficial healthy fats, vitamins, and minerals, making them the perfect snack food. Some nuts can feel soft or a little stale when raw, so roasting or toasting them can bring a snappy, crunchy texture that gives new life to the nuts.
While both roasting and toasting pecans can benefit the nuts, the methods can yield slightly different outcomes. Roasting is wonderful for whole pecans as the larger surface area cooks slower, and because the hot air of the oven cooks all sides of the nuts more evenly. In addition to a standard oven, you can roast pecans to perfection in an air fryer or a tabletop toaster oven.
Toasting is ideal for chopped or halved pecans, as they have a smaller surface area and will cook more quickly, and for cooking a smaller quantity of pecans without having to deal with heating a large oven. Toasting is also a good method when you want to see the nuts turn a deepened, golden color from direct contact with the hot pan beneath.
Stovetop cooking offers more control
Roasting pecans in the oven at a lower temperature, between 300 and 350 degrees Fahrenheit, is ideal to ensure they don't burn or roast too quickly. Roasting pecans is a good option when you are already preheating the oven for something else. Spread the nuts out evenly into a single layer, rather than close and piled on top of one another, and be sure to toss them once or twice while roasting for even cooking. Pecans should roast in about five to 10 minutes, but make sure to set a timer and check them at the five-minute mark so you don't forget about them and risk burning those precious pecans.
Toasting pecans on the stovetop is another great option to release the tasty natural oils found in nuts and improve their texture. Toasting pecans in a pan over medium-low heat for five to seven minutes reduces the risk of burning and can help you have better control over how toasted you'd like the nuts, as you're able to keep an eye on them directly, rather than having to open an oven door while roasting. It also gives you the ability to toss them frequently, which helps toast all sides of the pecans while they come in contact with the pan's hot surface. The next time you toast pecans, try adding them to your coleslaw for a rich, nutty crunch.