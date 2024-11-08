Roasted Vs Toasted Pecans: How And When To Use Each Method

It may come as a shock to you that there are hundreds of different types of pecans. Pecans have a natural sweetness to them compared to similar-looking nuts like walnuts, making them ideal for baking in a classic pecan pie or other sweet applications, like stovetop candied pecans. In addition to being culinary superstars, pecans are full of beneficial healthy fats, vitamins, and minerals, making them the perfect snack food. Some nuts can feel soft or a little stale when raw, so roasting or toasting them can bring a snappy, crunchy texture that gives new life to the nuts.

While both roasting and toasting pecans can benefit the nuts, the methods can yield slightly different outcomes. Roasting is wonderful for whole pecans as the larger surface area cooks slower, and because the hot air of the oven cooks all sides of the nuts more evenly. In addition to a standard oven, you can roast pecans to perfection in an air fryer or a tabletop toaster oven.

Toasting is ideal for chopped or halved pecans, as they have a smaller surface area and will cook more quickly, and for cooking a smaller quantity of pecans without having to deal with heating a large oven. Toasting is also a good method when you want to see the nuts turn a deepened, golden color from direct contact with the hot pan beneath.

