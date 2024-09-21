How To Roast Pecans To Perfection In Your Air Fryer

Pecan trees abound in the South, and their buttery nut is a holiday staple on many tables across the U.S. Slightly sweet and softer than other nuts, the pecan is transformed when roasted in the air fryer into a crunchy bite of perfection. Pecans have more natural oil than other nuts, and when roasted, the oil exudes to the surface and creates its distinctive crispy texture.

Roasting pecans in an air fryer is incredibly easy and takes less than 10 minutes, depending on how crunchy you want them. Measure out 1 cup of pecan halves or pieces, and spread them out in a single layer on the rack of the air fryer basket. Insert the basket and set the air fryer to 300 F. If you want pecans with a slightly crispy texture, roast them for three minutes. For medium roasted, which you can put into baked goods or scatter across a salad, set the timer for six minutes. Full-roasted pecans have the deepest flavor and are extra crunchy, so they will take between eight and nine minutes in the air fryer.

Once the pecans are done to your liking, let them cool completely to keep the nuts crunchy. All types of nuts can easily go rancid because of their high oil content, so store them properly in an airtight container or a freezer bag. If you're thinking of making a classic pecan pie, roast another batch, and snack on the leftovers.