Add Toasted Pecans To Your Coleslaw For A Rich, Nutty Crunch

Fresh and full of flavor, it's hard not to like coleslaw. However, if you're not a fan, we have a theory — you have yet to add toasted pecans to your recipe. Since cabbage (aka the main player in coleslaw) isn't the most interesting of ingredients, the onus falls on the dressing and flavorful add-ins to bring a recipe to life. But, while there are endless ways to spruce up the shredded cabbage, tossing in a handful of toasted pecans might be one of the top ways to upgrade coleslaw.

Both creamy and crunchy, coleslaw boasts a variety of textures. Yet, that textural complexity can be further improved with the help of a few audibly crisp pecans. If you're wondering why pecans specifically, the answer is simple. The pecan is a deeply nuanced nut. It's sweet and it's buttery, with a warm richness that also manages to display traces of earthy woodiness and some faint florality. Given this depth, it's only right that pecans be worked into uninspired and bland recipes, including a coleslaw that misses the mark.

Next question, why toast the pecans? Well, it's a process that transforms the nuts tenfold. The ultimate way to elevate pecans' nutty aroma and fully concentrate flavor, toasting also helps to produce a more satisfying crunch. Furthermore, it doesn't hurt that toasting nuts gives them a deeper hue, which makes for a stunning visual contrast when tossed into a colorful cabbage slaw.