How To Make Easy, 2-Ingredient Cottage Cheese Flat Bread In An Air Fryer
Cottage cheese is beloved for being high-protein, low-fat, and still delightfully creamy and luxurious. Consequently, it's a common ingredient for low carb and high protein diets like keto. While you can throw some fruit or vegetables on top of a mound of this tangy, savory, pleasantly lumpy cheese and call it a day, you can also blend it with an egg to create a two-ingredient flatbread.
Cottage cheese flatbread is a simple dump-it recipe that many health enthusiast recipe developers have lauded, and our own Tasting Table staff have shared this internet-famous recipe using an oven instead of an air fryer. Since the air fryer is essentially a powerful and faster-acting convection oven, it'll reduce baking times. While the air fryer preheats to 350 degrees, you'll blend half a cup of cottage cheese and one egg in a blender or food processor until smooth. Then, spread the flatbread batter onto a parchment paper-lined air fryer basket to bake for 30 minutes, flipping the flatbread and replacing the parchment paper halfway through.
The result will be a slightly fluffy, bubbly flatbread with a mild, creamy, and savory flavor. If you want a bit of crispy char, you can finish the flatbread off under the broiler setting of the air fryer for a couple of minutes.
Seasoning, baking and serving tips
While air frying will reduce cooking times compared to the 40 minute stint in an oven, the air fryer basket has a smaller area than a standard baking sheet. Consequently, spreading the cottage cheese batter over a larger surface area will result in thinner, crispier flatbread, while the batter will become fluffier and thicker in the air fryer basket. Despite the difference in textures, both cooking methods will produce a tasty vessel for wraps, sandwiches, and flatbread pizzas. This flatbread is best served right after baking for the crispiest, bubbliest texture.
If you're willing to add a few more ingredients to the blender, spices, herbs, and dried aromatics will really take cottage cheese flatbread to tastier heights. Stir in fresh rosemary, parmesan cheese, and freshly cracked pepper to create a focaccia-adjacent flatbread. Garlic powder, cayenne, and oregano would be equal parts aromatic, savory, and spicy. Of course, you can also keep things simple and leave the seasonings up to the sandwich fillings or flatbread toppings. Condiments like flavored aioli, chili oil, pesto, spicy mustard, and this easy chimichurri will infuse plenty of flavor into the flatbread and its fillings. Drizzle your flatbread with chipotle mayo, followed by layers of grilled chicken, avocado, and red onions for a delicious Southwestern inspired wrap. Spoon zigzags of this bright pesto and garlic aioli over cottage cheese flatbread and top it with halved cherry tomatoes, arugula, and store-bought marinated mozzarella balls for a sophisticated dinner centerpiece.