How To Make Easy, 2-Ingredient Cottage Cheese Flat Bread In An Air Fryer

Cottage cheese is beloved for being high-protein, low-fat, and still delightfully creamy and luxurious. Consequently, it's a common ingredient for low carb and high protein diets like keto. While you can throw some fruit or vegetables on top of a mound of this tangy, savory, pleasantly lumpy cheese and call it a day, you can also blend it with an egg to create a two-ingredient flatbread.

Cottage cheese flatbread is a simple dump-it recipe that many health enthusiast recipe developers have lauded, and our own Tasting Table staff have shared this internet-famous recipe using an oven instead of an air fryer. Since the air fryer is essentially a powerful and faster-acting convection oven, it'll reduce baking times. While the air fryer preheats to 350 degrees, you'll blend half a cup of cottage cheese and one egg in a blender or food processor until smooth. Then, spread the flatbread batter onto a parchment paper-lined air fryer basket to bake for 30 minutes, flipping the flatbread and replacing the parchment paper halfway through.

The result will be a slightly fluffy, bubbly flatbread with a mild, creamy, and savory flavor. If you want a bit of crispy char, you can finish the flatbread off under the broiler setting of the air fryer for a couple of minutes.