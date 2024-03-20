When Scrambling Tofu, Look No Further Than Your Wire Masher
Eggs aren't the only thing that you can scramble in the mornings. Whether you're a vegan, have an egg allergy, or just want to switch it up, tofu is your next best bet for a savory, protein-rich breakfast. The best part about it is that it's simple, and you can make it with common kitchen staples. That doesn't just come down to the ingredients you use, either. Next time you're scrambling up some tofu, look no further than your wire masher to achieve the fluffiest, scrambled egg-like texture effortlessly — and within in a fraction of the time.
Aside from using the right kind of tofu — always extra-firm, never silken — the wired masher you usually reserve for mashed potatoes is a key ingredient for preparing scrambled tofu that looks like the real thing. Sold for as little as $5 online, a wire masher will help you create the irregular, rounded shapes your scrambled eggs naturally form after they've been stirred and folded on a hot skillet. That's something your standard, straight-edged spatula could never pull off, at least not without a little finesse.
Using a wire masher for your scramble tofu is easy. All you need to do is throw your pressed tofu into a bowl and mash until it forms into small curds. Then, throw it on your hot skillet and let it cook on its own until it releases some of its liquid before seasoning — just be sure to avoid over-pressing your tofu before you do.
Scramble, season, and serve
It's not enough for your tofu to look like scrambled eggs — it has to taste like them, too. Now that you know how to mash your tofu, you can turn your focus to the next step, and that's seasoning. First and foremost, if your tofu is even remotely going to pass as an egg alternative, you'll have to do something about the color. That's why nearly every single tofu scramble includes turmeric as a seasoning, to give it a solid, yellow-orange hue. From there, though, you'll want to choose seasonings that focus on flavor, the most important being some form of umami. For that, use black salt, nutritional yeast, mustard powder, and soy sauce or tamari. Then, you can sprinkle classics like salt, pepper, garlic, or onion powder.
While it might be called a tofu scramble, more goes into it than just that. Just like scrambled eggs, your tofu can be scrambled and mixed with anything from peppers and onions to potatoes and cheese. If you want to keep it plant-based, mushrooms are a great option to add a meat-like texture. But, it's really up to you. The same thing goes for how you serve it. Keep it simple with a side of toast, or treat yourself to a stack of blueberry pancakes. You can even wrap it up in a tortilla for a breakfast burrito, in which case a bit of harissa will be the secret to spicing it up.