When Scrambling Tofu, Look No Further Than Your Wire Masher

Eggs aren't the only thing that you can scramble in the mornings. Whether you're a vegan, have an egg allergy, or just want to switch it up, tofu is your next best bet for a savory, protein-rich breakfast. The best part about it is that it's simple, and you can make it with common kitchen staples. That doesn't just come down to the ingredients you use, either. Next time you're scrambling up some tofu, look no further than your wire masher to achieve the fluffiest, scrambled egg-like texture effortlessly — and within in a fraction of the time.

Aside from using the right kind of tofu — always extra-firm, never silken — the wired masher you usually reserve for mashed potatoes is a key ingredient for preparing scrambled tofu that looks like the real thing. Sold for as little as $5 online, a wire masher will help you create the irregular, rounded shapes your scrambled eggs naturally form after they've been stirred and folded on a hot skillet. That's something your standard, straight-edged spatula could never pull off, at least not without a little finesse.

Using a wire masher for your scramble tofu is easy. All you need to do is throw your pressed tofu into a bowl and mash until it forms into small curds. Then, throw it on your hot skillet and let it cook on its own until it releases some of its liquid before seasoning — just be sure to avoid over-pressing your tofu before you do.