16 Creative Ways To Use Sesame Seeds

Many types of edible seeds are tasty, from chia to pumpkin, but we think it's high time for sesame seeds to have their moment — and not just in everything bagel seasoning. There are plenty of deliciously creative ways to use sesame seeds, from sprinkling them as a crunchy garnish to making them into a dessert. We consulted with a few experts to help us come up with the best ideas.

Ranveer Brar is the celebrity chef behind Kashkan Restaurants, and he brings a wealth of knowledge on developing recipes using flavorful ingredients such as sesame seeds. Jessica Randhawa is the head chef, recipe creator, photographer, and writer over at The Forked Spoon, presenting approachable and family-friendly recipes, many of which include sesame seeds. Jessie-Sierra Ross is the food and lifestyle blogger who runs Straight to the Hips, Baby, as well as a frequent food-segment guest on New England TV shows. Juan Bochenski is the executive chef at Ovide, a destination restaurant at Hotel Effie Sandestin, sited on Florida's Emerald Coast.

It helps to note that both black and white sesame seeds can be used in myriad recipes. Both varieties will work for most of these tips, but we'll let you know when one type is best. These interesting concepts will help you finish your pack of sesame seeds in record time.