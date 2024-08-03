Top Chocolate Chip Cookies With Sesame Seeds For A Nutty Finish

The chocolate chip cookie is America's favorite cookie, and while they're usually excellent the way they are with a generous amount of chocolate chips, you can elevate them further with a simple addition. All you have to do is top them with sesame seeds to give them a nutty finish and added texture.

The sesame seeds will add crunch, and their toasty flavor isn't overpowering, but will complement the other flavors of the cookie well, especially the chocolate or any brown butter notes in the dough. Sesame seeds are also chock full of fiber, and we'd never say no to a tasty cookie that can help us stay regular.

If you're ready to start topping your chocolate chip cookies with sesame seeds, first, decide on a chocolate chip recipe, like our delicious and easy brown butter chocolate chip cookies recipe. Add toasted sesame seeds to a shallow bowl and roll the cookie dough balls in the bowl of sesame seeds to coat them thoroughly. Then, bake the cookies as you normally would. Your sesame seeds can be white or black or a mix of both. The flavor difference between the white and black sesame seeds is subtle, so it's more about what cookie aesthetic you're going after.