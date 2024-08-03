Top Chocolate Chip Cookies With Sesame Seeds For A Nutty Finish
The chocolate chip cookie is America's favorite cookie, and while they're usually excellent the way they are with a generous amount of chocolate chips, you can elevate them further with a simple addition. All you have to do is top them with sesame seeds to give them a nutty finish and added texture.
The sesame seeds will add crunch, and their toasty flavor isn't overpowering, but will complement the other flavors of the cookie well, especially the chocolate or any brown butter notes in the dough. Sesame seeds are also chock full of fiber, and we'd never say no to a tasty cookie that can help us stay regular.
If you're ready to start topping your chocolate chip cookies with sesame seeds, first, decide on a chocolate chip recipe, like our delicious and easy brown butter chocolate chip cookies recipe. Add toasted sesame seeds to a shallow bowl and roll the cookie dough balls in the bowl of sesame seeds to coat them thoroughly. Then, bake the cookies as you normally would. Your sesame seeds can be white or black or a mix of both. The flavor difference between the white and black sesame seeds is subtle, so it's more about what cookie aesthetic you're going after.
Adding sesame seeds can elevate many different types of cookies
For example, if you're making a double chocolate chip cookies with cocoa powder, the cookies will end up looking dark like chocolate. With these darker cookies, we suggest using white sesame seeds, as the color contrast between the white seeds and dark cookies will look aesthetically pleasing. If your cookies are paler, black sesame seeds will really pop out in those cookies.
Now let's say you want to add even more sesame seeds to your chocolate chip cookies. Mix the sesame seeds directly into the cookie dough. Then roll the cookie dough balls in more sesame seeds to coat them. This tip would work especially well for our easy chocolate chip cookie recipe with tahini, as tahini is packed with rich, sesame flavor.
Chocolate chip cookies are not the only cookies you should top with sesame seeds. If you're craving toasted, nutty flavors, plus added crunch, experiment with other cookies to top with sesame seeds. A good place to start with be our simple and easy sugar cookie recipe. Just be sure to roll the cookie dough balls in sesame seeds first before rolling in sugar to ensure that the sesame seeds stick on to the dough better.