Give Beef A Sesame Seed Coating For Stir Fry With Flavorful Crunch

Sesame beef is a menu staple in most Chinese-American eateries across the country, along with other go-to dishes like deep-fried egg rolls, steamed rice, and scallion pancakes. You don't need to walk to your local Chinese restaurant or pick up the phone for delivery to enjoy sesame beef. It's a rather easy dish to make at home, like with Tasting Table's spicy sesame beef from recipe developer Jennine Rye.

When you add sesame seeds to beef, it provides an upgrade in both taste and texture. Sesame seeds are nutty and mildly sweet, which contrasts the meat's richness. You can even roast the sesame seeds to enhance those flavors further. Like other seeds, they also provide a nice crunch to give the beef dish more texture since the meat should be soft and tender when cooked properly. In Rye's version specifically, you'll also use toasted sesame oil in the marinade to infuse the meat with more of the flavor along with soy sauce for umami and a few other ingredients.