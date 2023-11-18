Roasted Butternut Squash Sichuan Stir-Fry Recipe

This roasted butternut squash Sichuan stir-fry is an irresistible medley of flavors, where the earthy sweetness of roasted butternut squash meets the bold and fiery kick of Sichuan pepper. Created by recipe developer Tanika Douglas, this symphony of tastes and textures delivers satisfaction and excitement with a blend of beautiful, easily accessible vegetables. In just 45 minutes, you'll craft a dish that's not only visually stunning, but also certain to become a staple in your recipe repertoire.

While weeknight meals often lack personality and flavor, this dish stands out from the crowd. "From the sweet roasted butternut squash, to the spicy, peppery, umami-packed sauce, the ingredients are incredibly complementary, creating a dish that's a clever all-rounder," says Douglas. "Earthy broccolini, sweet red bell peppers, and fragrant aromatics like garlic, chili, and ginger round out the dish to create the ultimate fusion of flavors and textures." Whether you're a seasoned home chef or a beginner cook, whip up this stir-fry and prepare to be mesmerized by the irresistible contrast of hearty roasted squash and tingly Sichuan pepper.