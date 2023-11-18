Recipes Dish Type Stir-Fry Recipes

Roasted Butternut Squash Sichuan Stir-Fry Recipe

roasted butternut squash sichuan stir-fry on plate Tanika Douglas/Tasting Table
By Tanika Douglas/

This roasted butternut squash Sichuan stir-fry is an irresistible medley of flavors, where the earthy sweetness of roasted butternut squash meets the bold and fiery kick of Sichuan pepper. Created by recipe developer Tanika Douglas, this symphony of tastes and textures delivers satisfaction and excitement with a blend of beautiful, easily accessible vegetables. In just 45 minutes, you'll craft a dish that's not only visually stunning, but also certain to become a staple in your recipe repertoire.

While weeknight meals often lack personality and flavor, this dish stands out from the crowd. "From the sweet roasted butternut squash, to the spicy, peppery, umami-packed sauce, the ingredients are incredibly complementary, creating a dish that's a clever all-rounder," says Douglas. "Earthy broccolini, sweet red bell peppers, and fragrant aromatics like garlic, chili, and ginger round out the dish to create the ultimate fusion of flavors and textures." Whether you're a seasoned home chef or a beginner cook, whip up this stir-fry and prepare to be mesmerized by the irresistible contrast of hearty roasted squash and tingly Sichuan pepper.

Gather the ingredients for this roasted butternut squash Sichuan stir-fry

ingredients for butternut squash stir-fry Tanika Douglas/Tasting Table

To prepare this delicious stir-fry, you will first need butternut squash, which can generally be found in most supermarkets and green grocers all year round. Fall and winter are its peak season, though, and this is often the time when cravings for hearty, rich vegetables strike. The other stir-fry ingredients include vegetable oil, broccolini, red bell peppers, garlic, grated fresh ginger, and red chili. Not a big fan of spicy flavors? "While Sichuan pepper and red chili give this satisfying stir-fry an essential kick of heat, the quantity can easily be adjusted depending on your spice preferences," Douglas offers.

The fiery sauce comes together with soy sauce, honey, Sichuan pepper, sesame oil, Shaoxing wine, and cornstarch, while the finished dish is generously garnished with fresh cilantro and peanuts. The stir-fry can be served on its own or piled over fluffy, steamed long-grain rice, which pairs perfectly with the vibrant vegetables.

Step 1: Preheat the oven

oven pre-heating with white background Tanika Douglas/Tasting Table

Preheat the oven to 390 F.

Step 2: Prepare the butternut squash cubes

butternut squash cubes in baking dish Tanika Douglas/Tasting Table

Add the butternut squash cubes to a baking sheet and drizzle with 1 tablespoon vegetable oil.

Step 3: Roast the butternut squash

roasted butternut squash cubes Tanika Douglas/Tasting Table

Roast for 30 minutes or until tender and golden brown.

Step 4: Make the sauce

stir-fry sauce in bowl Tanika Douglas/Tasting Table

Meanwhile, in a bowl, mix together the soy sauce, honey, Sichuan pepper, sesame oil, Shaoxing cooking wine, cornstarch, and 2 tablespoons water. Set aside.

Step 5: Heat the pan

oil going into pan Tanika Douglas/Tasting Table

Place a large pan over medium heat and add the remaining 1 tablespoon vegetable oil.

Step 6: Cook the broccolini and peppers

broccolini and peppers in pan Tanika Douglas/Tasting Table

Add the broccolini and peppers and cook for 2 minutes, tossing occasionally.

Step 7: Add the aromatics and squash

roasted butternut squash cubes in pan Tanika Douglas/Tasting Table

Add the garlic, ginger, chili, and roasted butternut squash to the pan and stir-fry for 1 minute, or until the garlic is fragrant.

Step 8: Simmer the sauce

squash broccoli stir-fry in pan Tanika Douglas/Tasting Table

Pour in the sauce, let simmer for 30 seconds, and turn off the heat.

Step 9: Plate over rice, if desired

butternut squash stir-fry and steamed rice on plate Tanika Douglas/Tasting Table

Plate the stir-fry over rice, if using.

Step 10: Garnish the roasted butternut squash Sichuan stir-fry before serving

butternut squash stir-fry with garnishes on plate Tanika Douglas/Tasting Table

Garnish with cilantro and chopped peanuts before serving.

What other vegetables can be used in roasted butternut squash Sichuan stir-fry?

butternut squash stir-fry on plates Tanika Douglas/Tasting Table

The beauty of this roasted butternut squash Sichuan stir-fry lies in its versatility. While the recipe features broccolini and red bell peppers as the primary supporting ingredients, you can certainly explore a wide array of vegetable options to suit your personal preferences and what's available at the store. Douglas suggests, "For a burst of color and flavor, consider adding vibrant vegetables such as sugar snap peas, bok choy, or baby corn. These choices will not only contribute to the dish's visual appeal, but they will also offer a delightful crunch and freshness to balance the rich roasted butternut squash."

"If you're inclined toward an earthier and more robust profile, shiitake or oyster mushrooms would complement the dish excellently," Douglas adds. "Their umami-rich flavors meld beautifully with the Sichuan-inspired sauce, creating a savory depth that contrasts nicely with the sweetness of the butternut squash. Zucchini and asparagus are additional options, providing a mild and slightly nutty green taste to the stir-fry." Feel free to experiment with your favorite vegetables, allowing your creativity to guide you in crafting a roasted butternut squash Sichuan stir-fry that perfectly suits your palate.

What does Sichuan pepper taste like?

stir-fry in pan with sichuan pepper Tanika Douglas/Tasting Table

Sichuan pepper, or hua jiao in Chinese, is a fundamental ingredient in Sichuan cooking that's appreciated for its unique flavor profile. Unlike black peppercorns, which are known for their heat, Sichuan pepper offers a distinctive numbing and tingling sensation along with a citrusy, floral, and slightly woody flavor. When tasting Sichuan peppercorn, you'll experience an intriguing mouthfeel that is both spicy and numbing, creating a memorable textural and flavor contrast.

The citrusy notes in Sichuan pepper add a vibrant, almost lemony aspect to many dishes, enhancing its complexity and making it a quintessential ingredient in Sichuan cuisine. "In this roasted butternut squash Sichuan stir-fry, the Sichuan pepper not only adds a subtle heat, but also elevates the entire dish, infusing it with a zesty, aromatic quality that beautifully complements the sweetness of the butternut squash and the freshness of the other vegetables," Douglas says. 

Roasted Butternut Squash Sichuan Stir-Fry Recipe
No Ratings
Sichuan pepper is the perfect contrast with butternut squash, creating a vibrant stir-fry that's sweet, savory, and spicy all at once.
Prep Time
10
minutes
Cook Time
35
minutes
Servings
4
servings
butternut squash stir-fry on bed of steamed rice
Total time: 45 minutes
Ingredients
  • 1 butternut squash, cut into ½-inch cubes
  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil, divided
  • 4 tablespoons soy sauce
  • 2 teaspoons honey
  • ½ teaspoon ground Sichuan pepper
  • 2 teaspoons sesame oil
  • 2 tablespoons Shaoxing cooking wine
  • 2 teaspoons cornstarch
  • 1 bunch broccolini, cut into bite-size pieces
  • 2 red bell peppers, sliced
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 teaspoon grated fresh ginger
  • ½ red chili, finely chopped
  • ¼ cup fresh cilantro leaves
  • ¼ cup peanuts, roughly chopped
Optional Ingredients
  • Steamed rice, for serving
Directions
  1. Preheat the oven to 390 F.
  2. Add the butternut squash cubes to a baking sheet and drizzle with 1 tablespoon vegetable oil.
  3. Bake for 30 minutes or until tender and golden brown.
  4. Meanwhile, in a bowl, mix together the soy sauce, honey, Sichuan pepper, sesame oil, Shaoxing cooking wine, cornstarch, and 2 tablespoons water. Set aside.
  5. Place a large pan over medium heat and add the remaining 1 tablespoon vegetable oil.
  6. Add the broccolini and peppers and cook for 2 minutes, tossing occasionally.
  7. Add the garlic, ginger, chili, and roasted butternut squash to the pan and stir-fry for 1 minute, or until the garlic is fragrant.
  8. Pour in the sauce, let simmer for 30 seconds, and turn off the heat.
  9. Plate the stir-fry over rice, if using.
  10. Garnish with cilantro and chopped peanuts before serving.
Nutrition
Calories per Serving 289
Total Fat 14.8 g
Saturated Fat 1.6 g
Trans Fat 0.1 g
Cholesterol 0.0 mg
Total Carbohydrates 36.0 g
Dietary Fiber 8.8 g
Total Sugars 11.6 g
Sodium 984.4 mg
Protein 10.1 g
The information shown is Edamam’s estimate based on available ingredients and preparation. It should not be considered a substitute for a professional nutritionist’s advice.
