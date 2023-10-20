13 Pantry Essentials For Sichuan Cooking, According To Fly By Jing Founder Jing Gao

Sichuan pepper is one of the most confusing ingredients in the Sichuan pantry, partially because of its misleading English name. As Jing Gao explained, Sichuan pepper is neither a chili pepper nor a relative of black pepper, and it's not spicy. "It's actually the seed of a citrus tree, and that's why it has a citrusy, floral flavor." But even more than its flavor, Sichuan pepper is known for the sensation it gives you when it hits your tongue — a mix of numbing and tingly that you won't get from any other ingredient.

The highest quality Sichuan pepper has to be hand-harvested because the oils that are responsible for its flavor are quite delicate and can be damaged by machines. The taste also degrades over time, so it's best to eat Sichuan pepper relatively soon after harvesting — Jing said it can be stored in the freezer to extend its shelf life.

The seeds are typically roasted to bring out their flavor and used in one of two basic ways. In long-cooking dishes like braises and stews, they can be added whole towards the beginning of the cooking process. In other applications where you don't want to crunch on whole peppercorns, they can be ground into a powder and applied as a finishing spice.